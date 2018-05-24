RACING

Course Preview: Nove Mesto World Cup XC

May 24, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

Roll out the root carpet. This climb is a killer.
Course Preview
THE ROOT OF IT ALL
UCI XC MTB World Cup #3 Nove Mesto presented by Mercedes Benz
Photography by Matthew DeLorme

Nove Mesto. In most minds the crown jewel of XC courses. It takes its toll on riders quickly. It's long and unrelenting. The forest floor is carpeted with a network of roots that beats racers down and tires them out quickly. The Nove Mesto World Cup course is situated on the hillside of the Nordic ski center in Nove Mesto, snaking its way up and down the long hillside. There are several climbs and several technical descents. This one is the real deal. The bike of choice will be dual suspension to give riders a bit of a break from all of the vibrations. Let's take a peak at this beast before the action gets underway.

Mid lap. Long slow and punishing. This climb is the hardest of several hard climbs.
Mid lap. Long, slow, and punishing. This climb is the hardest of several hard climbs.


A bit of root a bit of loam.
A bit of root, a bit of loam.

Renamed to the Mercedes-Benz Drop. same gnar factor.
Renamed the Mercedes-Benz Drop. Same gnar factor.

Braking bumps loose over hard and some marbles.
Braking bumps, loose over hard, and some marbles.


Grinding dirt road climbs give the opportunity to pass for those with gas in the tank.
Grinding dirt road climbs gives the opportunity to pass to those with gas in the tank.

And those roots.
And those roots.

Robe Double challenge now has a tabled b line. Jolanda isn t taking it.
Robe Double challenge now has a tabled Bline. Jolanda isn't taking it.


Jolanda pilots that new XTR through Mitas Choice.
Jolanda pilots that new XTR through Mitas Choice.



Find your line. Mitas Choice is a spectating hot spot
Find your line. Mitas Choice is a spectating hot spot

Rocks. It s man made but well mage for a rock garden.
Rocks. It's man made but well made for a rock garden.

Shimano Expert Climb 1. Just a punchy rocky good time.
Shimano Expert Climb 1. Just a punchy, rocky good time.


Not sure if this bridge will stay or go. Managers are wanting pulled as of this afternoon.
Not sure if this bridge will stay or go. Managers are wanting it pulled as of this afternoon.

Too bad the shooting range isn t being incorporated. That would spice things up.
Too bad the shooting range isn't being incorporated. That would spice things up.

All these roots.
All these roots.

And those roots.
And those roots.

The BMX section. Fast and loose to an inside exit.
The BMX section. Fast, and loose to an inside exit.

Riders are burning in some tight lines.
Riders are burning in some tight lines.



GoPro AC DC is a snaking gully that s part roller coaster part tech.
GoPro AC / DC is a snaking gully that's part roller coaster, part tech.

The winding snake that is the AC DC section.
The winding snake that is the AC / DC section.


More tchy climbs to catch up riders when they start getting tired.
More techy climbs to catch riders when they start getting tired.


Plenty of speed here to skip over the chatter.
Plenty of speed here to skip over the chatter.


This was one of the best descents of the track. It s been cut down to about a 1 4 of what it used to be.
This was one of the best descents of the track. It's been cut down to about a 1/4 of what it used to be.

At least toads don t like chewing TV cables.
At least toads don't like chewing TV cables.


Must Read This Week
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
94960 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
79799 views
Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State
74887 views
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
59747 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
58133 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
49468 views
Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LTs
45669 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
43785 views

14 Comments

  • + 4
 Why all color photos though?
  • + 1
 Ha! soo much better! Thanks Mr. Delorme
  • + 4
 That bridge is mental. I hope and also really don't hope it is included
  • + 4
 Memories of ratboy going to the moon off that contraption in hafjell before breaking his ankle on the landing..
  • + 2
 Can't fool me with your twice featured "And those roots" shot. Actually looks like a fun course. I wouldn't want to race it but it'd be good for a go.
  • + 2
 I'm going to take a wild guess but I think Nino will run his full suspension Scott Spark on this course. Just a hunch Smile
  • + 3
 shimano is really proud of there new XTR.
  • + 2
 Soon it will be all enduro...
  • + 1
 eh?
  • - 1
 5 out of 10 Pinkbikers woulden't be able to ride down that rock garden on their 150mm full enduro with a fullface helmet and kneepads.
  • + 0
 That track looks allot better than this years La Bresse DH World cup track IMO.
  • + 0
 Arek Perin coaching Jolanta Neff on the track, pro level enduro skills ????
  • - 1
 No batty photos, how do i down vote a article?
  • + 0
 that's an XC course!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051912
Mobile Version of Website