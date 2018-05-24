Course Preview: Nove Mesto World Cup XC

Nove Mesto. In most minds the crown jewel of XC courses. It takes its toll on riders quickly. It's long and unrelenting. The forest floor is carpeted with a network of roots that beats racers down and tires them out quickly. The Nove Mesto World Cup course is situated on the hillside of the Nordic ski center in Nove Mesto, snaking its way up and down the long hillside. There are several climbs and several technical descents. This one is the real deal. The bike of choice will be dual suspension to give riders a bit of a break from all of the vibrations. Let's take a peak at this beast before the action gets underway.
