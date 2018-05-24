Course Preview: Nove Mesto World Cup XC

Mid lap. Long, slow, and punishing. This climb is the hardest of several hard climbs. Mid lap. Long, slow, and punishing. This climb is the hardest of several hard climbs.

A bit of root, a bit of loam.

Renamed the Mercedes-Benz Drop. Same gnar factor.

Braking bumps, loose over hard, and some marbles.

Grinding dirt road climbs gives the opportunity to pass to those with gas in the tank.

And those roots.

Robe Double challenge now has a tabled Bline. Jolanda isn't taking it.

Jolanda pilots that new XTR through Mitas Choice.

Find your line. Mitas Choice is a spectating hot spot

Rocks. It's man made but well made for a rock garden.

Shimano Expert Climb 1. Just a punchy, rocky good time.

Not sure if this bridge will stay or go. Managers are wanting it pulled as of this afternoon.

Too bad the shooting range isn't being incorporated. That would spice things up.

All these roots.

And those roots.

The BMX section. Fast, and loose to an inside exit.

Riders are burning in some tight lines.

GoPro AC / DC is a snaking gully that's part roller coaster, part tech.

The winding snake that is the AC / DC section.

More techy climbs to catch riders when they start getting tired.

Plenty of speed here to skip over the chatter.

This was one of the best descents of the track. It's been cut down to about a 1/4 of what it used to be.

At least toads don't like chewing TV cables.

Nove Mesto. In most minds the crown jewel of XC courses. It takes its toll on riders quickly. It's long and unrelenting. The forest floor is carpeted with a network of roots that beats racers down and tires them out quickly. The Nove Mesto World Cup course is situated on the hillside of the Nordic ski center in Nove Mesto, snaking its way up and down the long hillside. There are several climbs and several technical descents. This one is the real deal. The bike of choice will be dual suspension to give riders a bit of a break from all of the vibrations. Let's take a peak at this beast before the action gets underway.