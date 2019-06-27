Course Preview: Unspoiled Beauty - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Hard to believe that we are already halfway through the Enduro World Series season. Round four brings us to Italy, in the Dolomites for a one-day event hosted by Val di Fassa bike park and MET helmets. Canazei, Italy is full of some seriously incredible views. Everywhere you turn there seems to be a jagged mountain rising up into the blue sky from the valley floor. The people here are incredibly welcoming and friendly, they have welcomed this circus with open arms. The trails here at Val di Fassa have already become a favorite among the media. Amazing singletrack with plenty of fresh loam and roots. Mountain biking at its finest. Stage three was cut just for this race and will be closed after due to the UNESCO World Heritage designation. We are lucky to ride such a trail in such an incredible place.
The race will consist of five stages on Saturday. If there is heavy rain the race will be moved to Sunday, but as of right now the skies are sunny, the air is warm, and it looks like that isn't going to change. Most of the stages are long alpine style, save for the short stage two. Most of the stages are reached via lift and there is a total of 900 meters in climbing for the liaisons. Total descent is 2,677 meters. This one is going to be a good one, it may even go down as one of the all-time favorites.
