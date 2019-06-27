Course Preview: Unspoiled Beauty - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Lots of history in these old villages.

There's a heat wave in Europe this week. Good thing we are up in the mountains, and even then it's still incredibly hot.

Chris Ball raises a wheel to round four.

Katy Winton isn't racing this one, so she joined in on the Media Recce hi-jinx.

No matter where you look on Stage 5 you can not escape a view of the Dolomites.

Stage 5 has the longest section of trail out in the open while most of the other stages take place below the treeline.

Nico Turner enjoying single track heaven.

Everywhere you look here the views are incredible.

What a place!

Enduro World Series director, Chris Ball, drops into Stage 5 below the iconic Dolomites.

Sunny day shredding in some big mountains.

Just a bunch of squids enjoying the region's finest culinary offerings.

The folks here pulled out all the stops to welcome us. Lunch was top notch.

Lunch, the Val di Fassa way.

Fresh dirt for days on Stage 3.

Stage 3 is fresh cut top to bottom and the EWS will be the first time bikes have been allowed on this particular hillside in Canazei.

Beautiful views in all directions in Canazei.

If you haven't been here to ride, you need to come.

All kinds of cameras were used to document the beauty of the Dolomites.

Dave takes advantage of a dusty corner with a view.

Dave takes a break and soaks up the landscape.

Can you spot the riders on the ridge line below?

The EWS will be the first time bikes have been allowed up this particular gondola, and the trails below are as fresh as it gets.

Stage 1 starts above tree line and ends in a lush green forest in town.

Duncan Phillpot gets his switch back on.

Boris is mad for these trails. He's a mad dog.

Katy Winton getting the low down on recce chats.

Enrico does his best to wrangle the media squids.

Chris Seager dives into Stage 5 with the jagged teeth of the Dolomites looming in the background.

The top of Stage 1 offers some brief views of the Dolomites before diving into the forest.

Niklas Wallner squeezes through the tight trees at the bottom of Stage 1.

The most breathtaking views and the trails are mega. This one is an instant favorite.

Special trophies for a special race. Students from the local art school made the trophies for Canazei. Each one is unique and made from materials from the area and from bits and pieces of bikes.

That's day one done, let's get racing.

Hard to believe that we are already halfway through the Enduro World Series season. Round four brings us to Italy, in the Dolomites for a one-day event hosted by Val di Fassa bike park and MET helmets. Canazei, Italy is full of some seriously incredible views. Everywhere you turn there seems to be a jagged mountain rising up into the blue sky from the valley floor. The people here are incredibly welcoming and friendly, they have welcomed this circus with open arms. The trails here at Val di Fassa have already become a favorite among the media. Amazing singletrack with plenty of fresh loam and roots. Mountain biking at its finest. Stage three was cut just for this race and will be closed after due to the UNESCO World Heritage designation. We are lucky to ride such a trail in such an incredible place.The race will consist of five stages on Saturday. If there is heavy rain the race will be moved to Sunday, but as of right now the skies are sunny, the air is warm, and it looks like that isn't going to change. Most of the stages are long alpine style, save for the short stage two. Most of the stages are reached via lift and there is a total of 900 meters in climbing for the liaisons. Total descent is 2,677 meters. This one is going to be a good one, it may even go down as one of the all-time favorites.