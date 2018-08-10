Course Preview Video: EWS Whistler 2018

Round six of the Enduro World Series is about to go down on Whistler's hallowed trails. The annual pilgrimage to Crankworx to race some of the most iconic trails in the sport is always one of the most anticipated races of the year. This year's event will see the riders take on five epic stages this Sunday in what is sure to be one of the most dramatic races of the year. Ric McLaughlin had to skip this round, so who better to accompany Chris Ball on the course preview than Whistler local Tristan Merrick?