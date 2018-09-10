VIDEOS

Course Preview with Sam Reynolds & Clemens Kaudela - Audi Nines MTB 2018

Sep 10, 2018
by The Audi Nines  

The Audi Nines MTB 2018 continued on Day 2 with more wild action from a stone quarry near Birkenfeld, Germany, which in cooperation with Bikepark Idarkopf, has been radically repurposed into a mountain bike venue of rare quality.

On the second event day, riders continued to explore the possibilities of this multifaceted venue, ripping freeride and slopestyle lines and boosting the Big Air jump. Sam Reynolds already has a contest freeride line in the bag with a huge backflip mid-line, Adolf Silva wasted no time stomping a double backflip on hist first day onsite, and Sam Pilgrim put down a front flip on his e-bike.

In the afternoon, the Masters of Dirt airbag was hauled onto the landing of the Big Air setup for riders to get experimental with new tricks. A variety of new variations were landed on the airbag, which we look forward to seeing on dirt soon.

That's it for now—stay tuned for the latest as the Audi Nines MTB continues its moon mission!


Peter Kaiser
Peter Kaiser

LukasSchaefer
Lukas Schaefer
ReedBoggs EthanNell
Reed Boggs & Ethan Nell

Szymon Godziek
Szymon Godziek

Geoff Gulevich
Geoff Gulevich
Sam Pilgrim
Sam Pilgrim

ClemensKaudela GeoffGulevich
Clemens Kaudela & Geoff Gulevich


MENTIONS: @theaudinines


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
108399 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
83024 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
79312 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
75229 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
55060 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
44981 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
44663 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
44565 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Comment from coworker: "Are you watching porn?"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028824
Mobile Version of Website