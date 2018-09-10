Course Preview with Sam Reynolds & Clemens Kaudela - Audi Nines MTB 2018

Peter Kaiser

Lukas Schaefer Reed Boggs & Ethan Nell

Szymon Godziek

Geoff Gulevich Sam Pilgrim

Clemens Kaudela & Geoff Gulevich

The Audi Nines MTB 2018 continued on Day 2 with more wild action from a stone quarry near Birkenfeld, Germany, which in cooperation with Bikepark Idarkopf, has been radically repurposed into a mountain bike venue of rare quality.On the second event day, riders continued to explore the possibilities of this multifaceted venue, ripping freeride and slopestyle lines and boosting the Big Air jump. Sam Reynolds already has a contest freeride line in the bag with a huge backflip mid-line, Adolf Silva wasted no time stomping a double backflip on hist first day onsite, and Sam Pilgrim put down a front flip on his e-bike.In the afternoon, the Masters of Dirt airbag was hauled onto the landing of the Big Air setup for riders to get experimental with new tricks. A variety of new variations were landed on the airbag, which we look forward to seeing on dirt soon.That's it for now—stay tuned for the latest as the Audi Nines MTB continues its moon mission!