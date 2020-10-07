Course Preview: XC Behemoth - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

For years we have been taking the piss out of Leogang for its DH track and to be honest, we didn't expect much from them in the way of an XC course. It may be time to take back all the trash talk. The Downhill track had been reworked and is looking incredible.
When so much attention is paid to one track in so little time to pull an event together in Covid times, one would think the other would suffer. Not so. Leogang hit it out of the park with the XC course. There is plenty of high-speed open fields and long climbs, but once the course enters the two main woods sections, things get wild. There are more roots and fresh loam than you can shake a stick at. Plenty of steep slippery descents. This one will be one for the books no matter what the weather does.
7 Comments
I honestly thought this was a proper DH track.
Post a Comment