Course Preview: XC Behemoth - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

The more that loamy topsoil that comes off, the greasier it's going to get.

Lots of lung-busting climbs here in Leogang, followed by full-on descents.

Yes, there are plenty of open grass sections, but they were nice enough to make it interesting here and there.

If only Val di Sole could take some design cues.

If the rain stops as forecasted for the race, this mud will be like cement.

To give the racers a rest, they did include this short double track descent.

It's been raining. A lot. The ruts are getting deep....

Tech zone of nations.

High speed greasy grass turns get pads.

Them crash pads are already getting good use.

Lots of line choices. Passing will be interesting.

Big roots.....

....more bigger roots.

Just so the hillside doesn't disintegrate.

Full send.

Plenty of support in that there rut.

Roots are already getting polished.

So much fun technical descending... If you are on a trail bike.

To be fair, if you are riding a hardtail with a rigid seatpost this is quite accurate. This course has some mega sections.

Those root mats are already getting exposed and things are looking tasty.

Dem ruts got deep after the ebikes tore through.

Tell us you don't want to ride that.

Get some grip.

So much of the descending looks like this. Fresh cut and tasty.

Sometimes you find a little gold when shooting the course preview.

A bit of smooth woodland bike park to mix it up.

For years we have been taking the piss out of Leogang for its DH track and to be honest, we didn't expect much from them in the way of an XC course. It may be time to take back all the trash talk. The Downhill track had been reworked and is looking incredible.When so much attention is paid to one track in so little time to pull an event together in Covid times, one would think the other would suffer. Not so. Leogang hit it out of the park with the XC course. There is plenty of high-speed open fields and long climbs, but once the course enters the two main woods sections, things get wild. There are more roots and fresh loam than you can shake a stick at. Plenty of steep slippery descents. This one will be one for the books no matter what the weather does.