Course Preview: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

It's been an abnormally long time since we've been between the tape. This weekend, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, the clock will be ticking as the first official post-COVID-19 racing gets underway at Windrock Bike Park. The start list has over a hundred and fifty riders registered, across all categories, with the Pro class including a number of the top American World Cup riders.Windrock Bike Park is a staple of East Coast riding and racing. With 1,100 feet of elevation and some of the more technical terrain in the region along with a temperate climate year-round, it attracts its fair share of top racers for training, especially in the cooler months when many resorts switch over to skiing. The incredibly rocky hillside can make for a challenge to ride in the best of conditions. Couple that with the frequent Southeast US rainstorms and humidity, and you have a recipe for exciting conditions.The Pro / Cat 1 course for the weekend will follow the Snackerock trail to Caveman, finishing at the RedBull Ravine. The Cat 2, 3 / Single Crown class will race Talladega to Dropout.This race will no doubt be a bit different than those of the past. With social distancing guidelines still in effect, safety will be a top consideration and all races will follow local and state laws that are in place in that regard. There will be no on-site registration and racers are asked to sign up online at downhillsoutheast.com to register prior to arriving.Pinkbike will be providing coverage of the entire weekend. We have a photographer on the ground so look forward to photo epics, bike checks, and more as the weekend progresses. For now, we have video previews of both courses below.