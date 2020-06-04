Course Preview: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Jun 4, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
(Burke Saunders Photo)


It's been an abnormally long time since we've been between the tape. This weekend, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, the clock will be ticking as the first official post-COVID-19 racing gets underway at Windrock Bike Park. The start list has over a hundred and fifty riders registered, across all categories, with the Pro class including a number of the top American World Cup riders.

Windrock Bike Park is a staple of East Coast riding and racing. With 1,100 feet of elevation and some of the more technical terrain in the region along with a temperate climate year-round, it attracts its fair share of top racers for training, especially in the cooler months when many resorts switch over to skiing. The incredibly rocky hillside can make for a challenge to ride in the best of conditions. Couple that with the frequent Southeast US rainstorms and humidity, and you have a recipe for exciting conditions.

The Pro / Cat 1 course for the weekend will follow the Snackerock trail to Caveman, finishing at the RedBull Ravine. The Cat 2, 3 / Single Crown class will race Talladega to Dropout.

Neko Mulally and Luca Shaw along with other top Americans will be racing this weekend. (Burke Saunders Photo)

This race will no doubt be a bit different than those of the past. With social distancing guidelines still in effect, safety will be a top consideration and all races will follow local and state laws that are in place in that regard. There will be no on-site registration and racers are asked to sign up online at downhillsoutheast.com to register prior to arriving.

Pinkbike will be providing coverage of the entire weekend. We have a photographer on the ground so look forward to photo epics, bike checks, and more as the weekend progresses. For now, we have video previews of both courses below.

Pro/Cat 1



Cat 2 / Cat 3 / Single Crown



