Course Release: EWS Canazei 2019

TOTAL MET VAL DI FASSA EWS: 41km | 3000 D-

VOLTRON: 3,82km | 671 D-

CIASATES: 1,21km | 208 D-

TITANS: 1,87km | 450 D-

GLUEWHEIN: 2,35km | 369 D-

TUTTI FRUTTI: 6,55km | 979 D-

Considered one of the best Superenduro races of last year, the stages of Val Di Fassa are welcomed for the first time to the Enduro World Series circuit.The MET Val Di Fassa EWS is taking place in the beautiful landscape of the Dolomites. Known to be fast and loose at the top and more technical as soon as you enter into the woods, the terrain will be challenging for all the riders.With a one-day format, the race will be without doubt intense and explosive. The race will take place on Saturday. On Sunday you can be part of the Enduro Bike Days: taking a two day pass will allow you to ride the stages of the race on Sunday.The MET Val Di Fassa EWS was built using the existing trails as well as brand new ones. All of these trails are maintained by Fassabike.The transfers will be partly done using 3 lifts. The rest will be done climbing on the bike among the UNESCO site of the Dolomites.2 of 3 lifts have just opened this year to bikes, which gives a good idea of the differences compared to last year's Superenduro race map.This stage is a bike park line that used to connect different tracks of the bike park. From the initial flow on the upper part to roots and rocks and freshly built new sections–this first stage will set the tone of the race.Using a trail at mid height, this stage is entirely in the woods. Mastering both steep sections and pedaling will be vital.This third stage is a brand new line and untouched by mountain bikes yet. Staring with a rocky section, this trail will become really fast before the riders will have to tackle steep terrain and tight turns. Titans stage will end by an off-camber section, crossing a ski slope.It’s the definition of a classic Enduro stage. The frequent pedaling sections cohabit with a brand new midsection, steep and fast.This last stage of the race is one of the most iconic in the area. Starting on the famous Rodella crest in high altitude, this is the longest stage of the MET Val Di Fassa EWS. Entering inside the woods after the top section, it will become really technical until reaching the village. The last section will be done on the streets of Canazei, where artificial modules will add drama to the last meters.