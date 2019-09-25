Course Released for Trophy of Nations - Finale Ligure 2019

TOTAL RACE | 59km | 2300D-

TOTAL RACE | 59km | 2300m descent

STAGE 1 | Roller Coaster | 6,39km | 648m descent

STAGE 2 | Kill Bill 2 to Cacciatore | 3,26km | 458m descent

STAGE 3 | Ivoland | 2,32km | 222m descent

STAGE 4 | Ruggeta | 2,24km | 208m descent

STAGE 5 | DH Men | 2,36km | 281m descent

The Bluegrass Trophy of Nations powered by SRAM takes place this weekend on the iconic trails of Finale Ligure. The Enduro World Series riders, representing no less than 24 nations, will battle in teams to seal the title of the fastest nation in Enduro – and capture the rainbow jerseys.The race will take place on the classic stages that make Finale Ligure such a famous destination for biking.Roller Coaster is, without a doubt, one of the most important and famous trails of the area. With its turns, compressions and natural bumps, it’s a complete stage. Before the start, the riders will be able to discover an installation made inside the woods by artists like Alessandro Tambresoni, Mario Nebbiolo, Nico Accame, Serfio Olivotti and Simone Lammardo.These two trails linked together start at the Church of Madonna della Guardia. Kill Bill 2 is technical in its first part into the chestnuts trees but the riders can still find some flow between the steep and tight sections. The last half of the stage is completely different, with more rocks, a steep section and at least two big rock steps to clear.Ivoland's name is a tribute to one of the most active trail builders in this area, Ivo Camilli. Two important pedaling sections connect two completely different trail sections as riders pass under the Cromagnon cliffs, one of the most photographed spots in the world.For the fourth stage of the day, the riders will feel a change of scenery out onto the mountainside. It’s not a technical stage but it will sap the energy. Passing by special places like caves, old walls and constructions, it’s the testimony of the prehistoric occupations of the area.[PMAPROUTE id=16014 width=media height=505px activitytype=0 map=1 elevation=0 trails=0 details=0 section=11388units=metric]Is it even necessary to present it? An iconic trail with stunning scenery, packed with spectators, will end the Trophy Of Nation race.