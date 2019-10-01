Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift

Oct 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Jon Lefrancois sending the rock slabs on the old World Cup part of the course.
The Bromont chairlift as seen from the World Cup track. Photo: Andy Vathis.

A Court has awarded a mountain biker more than $150,000 in compensation after he fell from a chairlift at Ski Bromont in 2014.

Vincent Jauvin wanted to take one last run just before the chairlift closed on Aug 7, 2014 so he boarded the lift at 6:30pm but it stopped 10 metres above a dirt road halfway up the mountain. Jauvin, who was 23 at the time, waited for 15 minutes but to see if the lift would move but it stayed in position. He knew the lift would not reopen until 10 am the next morning and had no water, food, warm clothes or phone on his person. Waiting would have meant exposure to the elements and possible hypothermia so he attempted to climb along the cable to the nearest pylon and climb down from there.

The chair apparently stopped around 10 metres away from the nearest pylon, a distance which Jauvin apparently felt he could cross comfortably. However, while climbing, a group of hikers passed underneath. Jauvin called down to the hikers to call 911, which they did, but he lost his grip about a metre from the pylon and fell to the road. He was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion, two dislocated elbows, a broken wrist, sprained ankle, cracked ribs and broken eye socket.

Jauvin sued Ski Bromont for $198,545 arguing that operators forgot he was on the lift and that meant he had to take drastic action. Bromont argued that Jauvin was at fault for attempting to climb down and that if he had waited the hikers would have been able to help him. Quebec Superior Court Judge Francois Toth rejected Ski Bromont's argument and ordered them to pay $152,579.39 plus legal fees

The ruling reads: "Ski Bromont failed in its obligation to ensure that the rider mounted on a chair of the ski lift arrived at the landing stage so he could get off. Clearly there was a communication error between the boarding attendant and the loading dock."

The full court ruling is here.

40 Comments

  • 21 1
 If the judge was a rider: "One last run!?" Case dismissed.
  • 4 0
 Oh man. Those dreaded last runs. I had the worst of my accidents on one of them. Zygomatic bone fracture and lots of other nice things. From then on I never tell myself that this will be the last run. I decide when I'm down there already.
  • 3 0
 There is always one but last run, he should have been accused of blasphemy.
  • 1 0
 That’s why you never call it last run. You either call it the second to last or you clap twice and say „bonus run“.
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: exactly, you always do a last run but never say the words !
  • 2 0
 I always go for a blue last run. It doesn't help. Last time I crashed anyways
  • 1 0
 Bikers last run and surfers one more wave - best friends...
  • 1 0
 The real bone braking crashes happens with 100% certainty on the last run of the day. Even if it was not planned as the last run.

Its like when you are searching for something, you always find it on the last place you look.
  • 10 2
 I understand the lift operator messed up, but IMO, the guy should have waited far longer than 15 mins before taking such "drastic action" with likely high consequences, and instead should have kept shouting for help. He was 10m from a dirt road, so the chances somebody would have heard him were pretty high - which appearently is actually what happened while he was trying to resuce himself.
  • 14 0
 We weren't there. Maybe it was cold enough that he felt that another 15 minutes would render his hands useless and he wouldn't be able to rescue himself. I think that this short article is not enough to draw any personal conclusion. Other than that court did most probably the right thing.
  • 4 0
 The guy had obviously seen what happens to the people in Frozen the ski movie, and decided to act fast!
  • 3 0
 How cold does it get in early August in bromont?
  • 11 1
 So ski bromont argument was the hikers would of saved him? What if the hikers had taken a different path? Morons!!!!
  • 2 0
 In France they put a flag on the chair once the queue is shut and run it to the top so they are sure nobody is left on it. They also do a full circuit in the morning before anyone is allowed on it (presumably to check for and remove corpses frozen on from the night before). Is this not the case in North America?
  • 1 0
 I certainly don’t know what his physical condition was before the attempt, but climbing the cable after just 15 minutes was not a good idea at all! on the other side the night in the mountains are damn cold and the operators must communicate and wait until the full circle passes before closing the lifts
  • 6 0
 The court probably never took into consideration the actions of this biker. I wouldn't. It might had been panic, he had been cold, whatever. Or maybe even it was a non optimal decision. It doesn't matter. What matters is that they put him in a life threatening position and this wasn't by any means his fault.
  • 3 0
 The fact that he HAD to make a choice how to proceed was the only thing the court should have discussed. Not the choice itself. He had full right to be just plain stupid at that point.
  • 5 1
 Shimmy the cable? I think I would have risked the hypothermia.
  • 5 1
 Now he can afford a yeti
  • 2 0
 never mind getting a job in dentistry, just injure yourself severely on a ski lift
  • 1 0
 @T4THH: what about his insurance? I bet he got some money from it as well.
  • 1 0
 @mihauek: man's rolling in it
  • 1 0
 Almost. ..
  • 3 0
 Easily would've been $1 million if it happened in the states.
  • 3 0
 Quand te reverrais-je? pays merveilleux...
  • 1 0
 Big Grin
  • 1 2
 Tough call, what if they had realized, after 15min and turned the lift back on. Don't know what this persons experience is, but it does highlight a lot of people go off into the outdoors with out much preparation or outdoors experience, particularly in places where there are staff etc, and overly rely on them. A whistle, a torch, warm clothing, charged phone, ability to read a map, not riding solo, first aid knowledge, general outdoor skills and letting someone know when you are expected to be back, sticking to the plan etc. A high percentage of outdoor tragedies happen due to a bad decision made much earlier in the day.
  • 1 3
 You can fit a nano puff, shell, a beanie, gloves, torch , phone, whistle, first aid, into a bum bag, takes no space, no impact on riding. The chairlift company messed, but his not being prepared forced him to make a tough call rather than sit it out. Mountains change in an instance.
  • 1 0
 shop.thebmc.co.uk/product/safety-on-mountains

shop.thebmc.co.uk/product-category/books/howtoguides/skills-technique/?perpage=-1&_sft_product_cat=skills-technique
  • 2 0
 Going to mountains, not having a phone to call for ER if needed... what a noob
  • 1 0
 You can tell this wasn’t in the states. His ER bill wouldn’t blown 150k out of the water, and the lawsuit would have be millions.
  • 2 0
 Vincent Jauvin wanted to take one last run........................
  • 1 0
 Famous last words
  • 3 0
 Never call one last run!
  • 3 1
 Commitment
  • 4 3
 A secondary court ruled that Vincent Jauvin is a moron.
  • 2 0
 What about the bike?
  • 1 0
 Asking the real questions here!
  • 1 0
 How much does a pair of binoculars cost? Probably less than $150K.
  • 1 1
 What about shouting for help?

Post a Comment



