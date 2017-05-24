Cows, Cannons and Crashes: Atherton Diaries Episode 4 - Video

May 24, 2017 at 5:50
May 24, 2017
by Atherton Racing  
 
Gee gets injured at Fort William. In the fourth episode of the Atherton diaries the team get highly experimental with some home-made GoPro mounts, enjoy the Dyfi sunshine and race the brutal British Downhill Series at Fort William. Dan travels to Taiwan, Rach and Muddy take the world’s most scenic ice bath but Gee ends his “low-end” week in the hospital with a dislocated hip.

Do not try this at home! The home-made Go-pro mounts in the Dyfi seem pretty outlandish – until Gee and his friend Rob Marsh get involved with their cannon cam! Tree trunks and tins of tomatoes are all pressed into service in the quest for the perfect shot! There’s more stunning footage of so far unseen sections of Dan’s Dyfi Bike Park and at the opposite extreme, Dan takes his electric bike for a spin with the crew from Trek Taiwan!

Fort William British Downhill Series sees successes for the Atherton Academy as Mille takes the win and Luke takes 3rd place but there’s trouble for Kade as he crashes out and Gee ends his week in the hospital.

MENTIONS: @trek
