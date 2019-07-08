Finals Photo Epic: Crank It Up - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak

Best light of the day for U23 women winner Eibl Ronja.

Battling her way back from injury, Evie Richards rode hard to second place.

Sweet, sweet victory for Eibl Ronja.

Evie Richards left nothing out there today.

Kate Courtney warms up the engines.

Anne Terpstra rode with patience and played her cards perfectly.

Jolanda Neff fought hard today. That first win is right around the corner.

It was dry as a bone out there today.

A breakout ride for Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon, who took fourth today.

Yana Belomoina railing berms on her way to third place.

Terpstra and Neff battle it out on the final lap.

Jenny Rissveds made it known that she is back today. despite a couple of hairy moments, she had an incredible ride to fifth place.

Anne Terpstra pulls off a stunning win in Andorra.

An emotional day for Jenny Rissveds, and a much-deserved podium.

U23 Men's stampede.

Filippo Colombo seemed evenly matched with Dascalu until the very end, settling for third.

Norco's Sean Fincham broke away early. He would finish just off the podium in fourth.

Jofre Cullell Estape was pushing the lead pack hard after the group chased down Sean Fincham. Second place for him today.

U23 Men's Podium.

Dascalu Claiming victory.

Henrique Avancini is fresh off a win in Friday's XCC. He'll be one to watch on this high altitude course.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer in fourth. He had consistent laps and kept up with the group. Let's see if he can do better in Les Gets.

Mathias Flueckiger thought he had it in the bag when Nino had a slip up going into the final woods. He gave it his all but was eventually caught and passed before this final straight. He crossed the line in second after a grueling race.

Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo's sixth place is his best result to date and it did not come easy.

Nino Schurter had his work cut out for him. He fought his way back to the lead pack and then dueled it out with Flueckiger at the very end of the race. Insane power on display.

Avancini was out up front and pulling away on the first lap.

A proper dust bowl of a Men's start.

All eyes on Nino.

One last look back from Nino.

Jordan Sarrou bettering his number plate by one to close out the podium. Strong ride by the French racer.

Nino Schurter crossing the line while barely able to raise his hand. Absolutely flat of energy after challenging Flueckiger. Well done.

What giving it your all looks like.

Men's Elite podium.

Done and dusted. Off to Les Gets.

As far as XC races go, today should go down in the history books as one of the all-time greats. Vallnord served up a day of racing that was just plain incredible. With temps in the high 80's and winds high at midday, the racers had their work cut out for them on the dry, dusty course. Anne Terpstra took an incredible win in the women's race after a fierce battle with Jolanda Neff who had worked her way to the front of the pack after a shaky start. Terpstra had the legs to walk away on the last lap to take the win. In the men's race, it was a battle of Avancini, Flueckiger, and Schurter. They fought hard in the high temps of the day, through blowing dust and a blown out course. On the final lap, it was a battle between Flueckiger and Schurter, with Flueckiger putting it all down on the final ascents. Nino stuffed the inside of a corner in the last half of the lap, and it looked like it could have been game over, but you can never count out the champ. Schurter recovered and overtook to take the win in dramatic fashion.