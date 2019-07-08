Finals Photo Epic: Crank It Up - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak
As far as XC races go, today should go down in the history books as one of the all-time greats. Vallnord served up a day of racing that was just plain incredible. With temps in the high 80's and winds high at midday, the racers had their work cut out for them on the dry, dusty course. Anne Terpstra took an incredible win in the women's race after a fierce battle with Jolanda Neff who had worked her way to the front of the pack after a shaky start. Terpstra had the legs to walk away on the last lap to take the win. In the men's race, it was a battle of Avancini, Flueckiger, and Schurter. They fought hard in the high temps of the day, through blowing dust and a blown out course. On the final lap, it was a battle between Flueckiger and Schurter, with Flueckiger putting it all down on the final ascents. Nino stuffed the inside of a corner in the last half of the lap, and it looked like it could have been game over, but you can never count out the champ. Schurter recovered and overtook to take the win in dramatic fashion.
