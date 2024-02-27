Crankbrothers Announce New Mallet & Stamp Trail Boa Shoes

Crankbrothers have added two new shoes to their lineup, the Mallet Trail Boa and the Stamp Trail Boa. As the name suggests, at least if you're familiar with Crankbrothers' pedal lineup, the Mallet is for use with clipless pedals, and the Stamp is the flat pedal version. Both shoes use a Boa dial and a hook and loop strap to snug everything down, with a handy pull tab at the heel to help get them on.
The sole has more aggressive lugs than the current Mallet or Stamp Boa shoes, and the height of the upper is bit taller, with an elastic cuff around the ankle to keep out trail debris. In addition, the tongue material is a little thinner, which should help the shoes dry more quickly after a soggy ride.
I have a few rides in with the Mallet Trail Boa shoes, and so far they've matched the performance of the Mallet Boas
I've been running for the last couple of years, with the added benefit of better off-bike traction. The fit is nearly identical, but those lugs at the front of the sole do dig in better than the regular Mallet Boa shoes during slippery hike-a-bikes, and I'm a fan of the slightly higher cut for a little more support.
Stamp Trail Boa Details
• MC2 flat rubber compound
• TPU toe protection
• BOA fit system + hook and loop strap
• Claimed weight: 320 g (size 9 / EU 42)
• $199.99 USD
• crankbrothers.com
Mallet Trail Boa Details
• MC1 rubber compound
• Crankbrothers cleats pre-installed
• TPU toe protection
• BOA fit system + hook and loop strap
• Claimed weight: 410 g (size 9 / EU 42)
• $219.99 USD
What is it about MTB shoes? Performance, Comfort, Style - pick ONE
Performance, Comfort, Build Quality, Style - still only pick one