Crankbrothers Announce New Mallet & Stamp Trail Boa Shoes

Feb 27, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Crankbrothers have added two new shoes to their lineup, the Mallet Trail Boa and the Stamp Trail Boa. As the name suggests, at least if you're familiar with Crankbrothers' pedal lineup, the Mallet is for use with clipless pedals, and the Stamp is the flat pedal version. Both shoes use a Boa dial and a hook and loop strap to snug everything down, with a handy pull tab at the heel to help get them on.

The sole has more aggressive lugs than the current Mallet or Stamp Boa shoes, and the height of the upper is bit taller, with an elastic cuff around the ankle to keep out trail debris. In addition, the tongue material is a little thinner, which should help the shoes dry more quickly after a soggy ride.

I have a few rides in with the Mallet Trail Boa shoes, and so far they've matched the performance of the Mallet Boas I've been running for the last couple of years, with the added benefit of better off-bike traction. The fit is nearly identical, but those lugs at the front of the sole do dig in better than the regular Mallet Boa shoes during slippery hike-a-bikes, and I'm a fan of the slightly higher cut for a little more support.

Stamp Trail Boa Details

• MC2 flat rubber compound
• TPU toe protection
• BOA fit system + hook and loop strap
• Claimed weight: 320 g (size 9 / EU 42)
• $199.99 USD
Mallet Trail Boa Details

• MC1 rubber compound
• Crankbrothers cleats pre-installed
• TPU toe protection
• BOA fit system + hook and loop strap
• Claimed weight: 410 g (size 9 / EU 42)
• $219.99 USD


Mallet Trail Boa

Jesse Melamed, en-route to victory wearing the Mallet Trail Boa shoes. Although I'm pretty sure he's fast enough that he could win wearing Crocs if he had to.

Stamp Trail Boa

23 Comments
  • 12 1
 Am I the only one who doesn’t like shoes that look super chunky?
  • 7 1
 If someone can make non chunky shoes that still have some impact protection I am all for it. But I personally with sacrifice a little form for function.
  • 3 0
 Hmm... I actually think these look great, I like the knobby sole look and smooth outer so stuff isn't getting caught.. I guess its in the eye of the beholder..
  • 2 1
 @pisgahgnar: Five Ten Trailcross LT
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: Ive been using north wave rocket shoes. They’re soft but durable and provide plenty of ankle support. They’re also a lot less chunky than other offerings
  • 11 6
 Yeah, they look terrible.
  • 1 1
 They look like they'll dig into the top of your foot/ front of your ankle.

What is it about MTB shoes? Performance, Comfort, Style - pick ONE
  • 1 1
 Edit:
Performance, Comfort, Build Quality, Style - still only pick one
  • 1 0
 In my experience Crankbrothers shoes fit great, seem decent quality but have like 40-50% the grip of five ten, like it’s pretty bad unless you love moving around on the pedals. If they could sort that out, they’d be great. Their clipless shoes are great though!
  • 9 6
 WOW!!! Those look incredible!!! Great work Crank Brothers!!!
  • 2 0
 $200+ for a pair of shoes!?!?! These are not priced right for current market!
  • 1 2
 Personally speaking from experience, I prefer negative tread over positive when it comes to riding shoes. (Like vans or ride concept waffle tread.) Not calling these bad in any way, just not for me. I do a lot more freeride things though so that could explain that.
  • 3 1
 If Mike Wazowski was a shoe
  • 1 0
 Flat pedal fans have been wishing for a velcro strap for years... lets see how this goes!
  • 1 0
 Vaude is making mountainbike shoes with velcro and/or Boa iirc. As a flat pedal rider, I never felt the need for anything other than shoelaces.
  • 1 0
 Man these are heavy. My freeriders weigh 250 grams and have no annoying features.
  • 2 1
 Will they double up for Pickle Ball? - asking for a friend
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know if the soles are as grippy as Five Tens?
  • 2 0
 I'd be happy with 80% as grippy as 5.10s if they don't die in 12 months
  • 2 0
 They are not.
  • 1 0
 those look as durable as their pedals.
  • 2 2
 Once again, no wide option. Next...
  • 1 0
 Those shoes are UGLY AF







