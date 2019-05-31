PRESS RELEASES

Crankbrothers Announces F15 Stevie Smith Memorial Edition Tool

May 31, 2019
by crankbrothers  
Downhill at the 2013 Leogang UCI MTB World Cup Finals Austria.

PRESS RELEASE: Crankbrothers

In partnership with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, we are honored to launch the F15 Stevie Smith Memorial Edition Tool, donating all profits to the bike park set up in Stevie’s name.

After discussion with both Tianna Smith, Stevie’s mother, and Gabe Fox, Stevie’s close friend and team manager, it became clear that a great boost to the Stevie Smith Bike Park would be lighting so the children of the surrounding area could ride at night; a huge help to the park, especially in the winter months.

Therefore, it was decided; the goal of this project would be to bring lights to the park and continue to honor Stevie’s legacy both around the globe and on Vancouver Island.

“The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation is ecstatic to partner with Crankbrothers in working towards lighting at the Nanaimo Bike Park. Since the park opened it has been filled with young rippers and with the addition of lighting the hours of enjoyment will increase. It’s amazing to see a long-time supporter of Steve come to the plate and contribute to the park in his hometown,” said Gabe Fox, Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.


This project would not be possible without the generous support of Jenson USA, MEC, Corsa and Dunbar Cycles, and Extra UK, all who will be assisting in the distribution of the tools.

"I’m honored to have Crankbrothers take on this project and work together with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation to further the impact of one of our greatest athletes. All of us that had the chance to get to know him personally, and even the ones that didn’t are missing him a lot. We want to honor him and his legacy by helping the next generation of mountain bikers through better facilities at Stevie’s bike park,” said Gaspare Licata, Crankbrothers CEO.


The F15 Stevie Smith Memorial Edition Tool goes on sale today, online through the aforementioned partners, as well as onsite at the Fort William World Cup. Click here to get yours today!

Photos: Sven Martin + Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation

MENTIONS: @crankbrothers


9 Comments

  • + 7
 Crankbros doing great stuff! I definitely don't need another multitool, but I absolutely just bought one.
  • + 3
 Was chatting with his mom at Gnarnaimo a couple weeks ago. Hearing all her stories was very inspiring. His legacy lives on. Fantastic seeing the looks on my boys faces when they watch his segment of "Seasons". Of course I then have to answer "Dad, how come you're not shuttling me 3 days a week at Prevost?".
  • + 1
 The one item that Crank Brothers makes that I've actually had good experiences with!
  • + 1
 Holly crap!!! Shutup and take my money!!!
  • + 1
 I will take 3 and hand out to my boys as that is what Stevie would do!!
  • + 1
 Not up on Jenson yet?
  • + 1
 MY MONEY IS YOURS
  • + 1
 will buy
  • + 1
 very cool

