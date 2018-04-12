VIDEOS

Crankbrothers Announces the Return of Troy Brosnan to the Mallet DH Fold - Video

Apr 12, 2018
by crankbrothers  

After a three year hiatus, Troy Brosnan is stoked to be back on Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals and is looking more ready than ever to challenge for the UCI DH World Cup Championship.


bigquotesMy first World Cup win was back on these pedals and they’ve got a new version now. They feel like you’re wearing flat pedals but you’re actually clipped in. I just think it’s going to be a next little step in the right direction to be first overall this year!Troy Brosnan


Welcome back Troy, good luck at the races!

MENTIONS: @crankbrothers


Must Read This Week
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
62827 views
Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori's Home of Trails - Video
60867 views
Goodyear's New Mountain Bike Tires - First Look
55651 views
Yeti's New SB100 Doesn't Fit The Mold - First Look
55148 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Nukeproof Mega 290
47604 views
Marzocchi's New Bomber Z1 Fork - First Ride
46155 views
Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?
41884 views
Online Deals - April 2018
40555 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 Yeah buddy!!! I have you winning it all for me in the Fantasy league!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032677
Mobile Version of Website