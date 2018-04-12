Crankbrothers Announces the Return of Troy Brosnan to the Mallet DH Fold - Video

After a three year hiatus, Troy Brosnan is stoked to be back on Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals and is looking more ready than ever to challenge for the UCI DH World Cup Championship.
|My first World Cup win was back on these pedals and they’ve got a new version now. They feel like you’re wearing flat pedals but you’re actually clipped in. I just think it’s going to be a next little step in the right direction to be first overall this year!—Troy Brosnan
Welcome back Troy, good luck at the races!
