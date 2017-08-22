FIRST LOOK

Crankbrothers Expands Stamp Flat Pedal Lineup

Aug 22, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Crankbrothers

Crankbrothers are expanding their Stamp pedal line, adding in three new options that run the gamut from the ultra-high end Stamp 11 down to the die-cast aluminum Stamp 2. Like the original Stamp pedals, the new additions will be available in two different platform widths to accommodate feet of all sizes.

Stamp 3 & 2

The new Stamp 3 and Stamp 2 pedals share the same platform dimensions – they're both 16mm thick, and measure 100 x 100mm for the small size, and 114 x 111mm for the larger option. It's the way that platform is constructed that differentiates the two models – the Stamp 3 has a forged aluminum body, while the Stamp 2 has a die-cast aluminum body. The body isn't concave, but the four central pins are threaded in a little further than the six outer pins to create a more secure feel underfoot.

Crankbrothers
The lower pins in the center are meant to create a more concave platform underfoot.
Crankbrothers
The Stamp 2 pedals are available in black, red, or raw.

What's inside? The new pedals have the same internals as Crankbrothers' Mallet pedals – there's an Enduro cartridge bearing on the outboard part of the spindle, and an igus bushing on the inboard portion. The combination of a double-lip internal seal and a new external seal is intended to help keep the pedals spinning smoothly even after wet, muddy rides.

The Stamp 3 pedals weigh in at 455g and retail for $99.99 and are available in blue, black, and a silver Danny MacAskill pro model. The Stamp 2 pedals are a little heavier than the Stamp 3, but they're also a little cheaper, checking in at a claimed 470g with a price tag of $79.99 USD. Both models come with a 5-year warranty.


Crankbrothers

Stamp 11

Crankbrothers already have a Candy 11, Mallet E 11, and an Eggbeater 11, so it only made sense to create an ultra-high-end version of the Stamp pedal as well. The Stamp 11 has the same dimensions as the original Stamp 7, measuring 13mm thick on the leading and trailing side, and 11mm in the middle. The Stamp 11 gets a titanium spindle, gold anodized pins, and $300 price tag that will likely put them out of reach for all but the most dedicated flat pedal fanatics.

Must Read This Week
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
112602 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
83128 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
77697 views
Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017
75135 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
70378 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
68168 views
Hope HB160 - First Ride
54303 views
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
53778 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029570
Mobile Version of Website