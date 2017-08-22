Crankbrothers Expands Stamp Flat Pedal Lineup



Crankbrothers are expanding their Stamp pedal line, adding in three new options that run the gamut from the ultra-high end Stamp 11 down to the die-cast aluminum Stamp 2. Like the original Stamp pedals, the new additions will be available in two different platform widths to accommodate feet of all sizes.



Stamp 3 & 2



The new Stamp 3 and Stamp 2 pedals share the same platform dimensions – they're both 16mm thick, and measure 100 x 100mm for the small size, and 114 x 111mm for the larger option. It's the way that platform is constructed that differentiates the two models – the Stamp 3 has a forged aluminum body, while the Stamp 2 has a die-cast aluminum body. The body isn't concave, but the four central pins are threaded in a little further than the six outer pins to create a more secure feel underfoot.





The lower pins in the center are meant to create a more concave platform underfoot. The Stamp 2 pedals are available in black, red, or raw.



What's inside? The new pedals have the same internals as Crankbrothers' Mallet pedals – there's an Enduro cartridge bearing on the outboard part of the spindle, and an igus bushing on the inboard portion. The combination of a double-lip internal seal and a new external seal is intended to help keep the pedals spinning smoothly even after wet, muddy rides.



The Stamp 3 pedals weigh in at 455g and retail for $99.99 and are available in blue, black, and a silver Danny MacAskill pro model. The Stamp 2 pedals are a little heavier than the Stamp 3, but they're also a little cheaper, checking in at a claimed 470g with a price tag of $79.99 USD. Both models come with a 5-year warranty.





