Crankbrothers Expands Highline Dropper Post Range

Aug 20, 2019
by crankbrothers  

PRESS RELEASE: Crankbrothers

We are excited to launch our new Highline Dropper Post range, featuring two models and a wide array of sizes that should suit every rider’s style and discipline. The Crankbrothers Highline Dropper Post is now available in 27.2, 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameters, as well as travel options between 60mm and 170mm, providing a premium dropper post option for gravel riders, enduro racers and everyone in between.

Along with the increase of sizes, the new Crankbrothers Highline Dropper Post uses a linear actuator, providing fast return speeds, an easy feel at the lever, and a hassle-free and consumer-friendly installation process.

“Dropper posts have become a staple on trail and enduro bikes over the last few years, so our range needs to match that. We have also seen great benefits for cross country racers, gravel riders, and even the little shredders. We have made a point of trying to deliver a dropper post option for everyone. The post itself has been improved to offer faster speeds with all the positives of the original Highline. We at Crankbrothers continue to strive to provide an improved product and a great riding experience,” said Jason Schiers, Director of Product Development for Crankbrothers.

Crankbrothers ambassador Jake Paddon climbing into the interior of British Columbia onboard his Highline 3 Dropper Post // @jakepaddonmtb
The Crankbrothers Highline Dropper will be available in two models, the 3 and the 7. Both models feature premium components including Jagwire cables and housings, Igus LL-glide bearings and keys, and Trelleborg seals.

The Highline 7 is equipped with a hydraulic IFP cartridge for extremely smooth actuation and durability. It features a 2-bolt quick- connect head, a machined alloy quill, and comes with a 4-year warranty. MSRP is $299.99.

The Highline 3 is equipped with an emulsification cartridge, a 2-bolt head, alloy quill and comes with a 2-year warranty. MSRP is $199.99.

Most of the Highline Dropper Post range is available now at Crankbrothers.com and retailers worldwide. The 27.2 post options will be available in December. The Highline remote is sold separately.

For more information, visit:

www.crankbrothers.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Seatposts


Must Read This Week
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
84077 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
65672 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
62866 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
52680 views
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
49504 views
Fox Announces New FIT4 Fork Damper & Roller Bearing Kit for Shocks
42604 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
42227 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
39915 views

11 Comments

  • + 4
 Crank Brother's has stepped up their customer service BIG TIME. Their warranty is excellent as well. I was riding a 9point8 originally and had to service it...so I bought a Highline to hold me over...NEVER went back to the 9point8 (which is a fine post as well). The slow actuation is not an issue...silly people even discuss it as a drawback (con). Contact them via their website and they get back to you same day...fix your issue same day and have you up and running as quick as possible. Well worth it. And their posts are built well....excellent craftsmanship.
  • + 3
 I loved my crankbrothers highline for the quality. Unfortunately a move to evil bikes rendered crank brothers posts too long. It seems the new reverb or reverb axs is the shortest and highest build a uality with oneup the shortest and meh build quality (I own it and feel this way)
  • + 3
 Great to see two price points and more size options like the 27.2 & 34.9. Question: is the current Highline post equal to the 3 or 7? @crankbrothers
  • + 2
 Our current Highline is equal to the 7. But with the improvements mentioned above.
  • + 3
 I really hope they made it faster. Had the first gen Highline and it was slow compared to the competition. It was solid, but so is the Fox Transfer.
  • + 3
 One of the main reasons for moving to the linear actuator was to increase the return speed. The new versions have a much faster return speed - as that was one of the requests we received often about the last post from riders.
  • + 4
 From the thumbnail I thought Crankbrothers were moving into wind farms.
  • - 1
 Does anybody not make a dropper? The options are dizzying. Like at least 20 different brands make one.
  • + 1
 So like every other component on a bike? Haha
  • - 3
 Sometimes you meet someone who tells you that his Reverb works fine but you will never meet someone who will tell you that his CB droper works
  • - 3
 No. Just stop

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015885
Mobile Version of Website