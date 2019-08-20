Crankbrothers Expands Highline Dropper Post Range

PRESS RELEASE: Crankbrothers

Crankbrothers ambassador Jake Paddon climbing into the interior of British Columbia onboard his Highline 3 Dropper Post // @jakepaddonmtb

We are excited to launch our new Highline Dropper Post range, featuring two models and a wide array of sizes that should suit every rider’s style and discipline. The Crankbrothers Highline Dropper Post is now available in 27.2, 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameters, as well as travel options between 60mm and 170mm, providing a premium dropper post option for gravel riders, enduro racers and everyone in between.Along with the increase of sizes, the new Crankbrothers Highline Dropper Post uses a linear actuator, providing fast return speeds, an easy feel at the lever, and a hassle-free and consumer-friendly installation process.“Dropper posts have become a staple on trail and enduro bikes over the last few years, so our range needs to match that. We have also seen great benefits for cross country racers, gravel riders, and even the little shredders. We have made a point of trying to deliver a dropper post option for everyone. The post itself has been improved to offer faster speeds with all the positives of the original Highline. We at Crankbrothers continue to strive to provide an improved product and a great riding experience,” said Jason Schiers, Director of Product Development for Crankbrothers.The Crankbrothers Highline Dropper will be available in two models, the 3 and the 7. Both models feature premium components including Jagwire cables and housings, Igus LL-glide bearings and keys, and Trelleborg seals.The Highline 7 is equipped with a hydraulic IFP cartridge for extremely smooth actuation and durability. It features a 2-bolt quick- connect head, a machined alloy quill, and comes with a 4-year warranty. MSRP is $299.99.The Highline 3 is equipped with an emulsification cartridge, a 2-bolt head, alloy quill and comes with a 2-year warranty. MSRP is $199.99.Most of the Highline Dropper Post range is available now at Crankbrothers.com and retailers worldwide. The 27.2 post options will be available in December. The Highline remote is sold separately.For more information, visit: