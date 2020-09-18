Crankbrothers Launches Two New Multitools With Storage Compartments - Sea Otter Play

Crankbrothers has announced two new additions to its multitool lineup with a focus on trailside tubeless tire repair.
The brand new M20 and M13 models both feature a removable plastic case designed for storing tire plugs and quick links. This comes with five tire plugs and it can be easily removed from the tool when it is not needed. The M20 sees the multiple new additions of the two new tools as it features a valve core removal tool and a brake rotor straightener.
Next up is the smaller M13 tool, although it comes with only 13 tools it still features the new tubeless tire repair options as the M20. This includes the new tire plug tool that is only found on the M20 and M13 models. The main differences between the two options are that the smaller M13 loses the chain tool, brake rotor straightener, spoke keys, valve core remover and 8mm wrench. Both models use high tensile steel for the tool bits and they come with a lifetime warranty.
Both the M13 and M20 come with a removable plastic storage case for tire plugs and quick links.
The new multitools are available now with the M13 costing $25.99 and the M20 priced at $39.99. As well as the gold color you can also go for red or a more subtle black option. You can find out more here
.
10 Comments
Post a Comment