FIRST LOOK

Crankbrothers' New Mallet DH Pedals, 160mm Highline Dropper Post - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 21, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Crankbrothers Mallet DH

The Mallet DH pedals have long been a favorite of downhill racers thanks to their ease of entry, the amount of float they provide, and their ability to resist packing up with mud. After introducing the Mallet E last year, Crankbrothers took what they'd learned from that pedal and set their sights on updating the Mallet DH.

The overall concept remains the same—there's still the four sided clip in mechanism, and the eight adjustable traction pins on each side to provide additional grip—but the shape of the body has been changed slightly. The outside leading edge of the pedals is now chamfered to provide a little more clearance from rocks or other obstacles, and deeper grooves have been machined into the platform to provide extra traction for those moments when you're trying to find the pedals again after unclipping.


Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Traction pads on each side of the clip-in mechanism can be used to fine tune the pedal/shoe interface.

The traction pad feature first seen on the Mallet E has been carried over to the Mallet DH, which consists of a removable, rectangular piece of polyeurethane that sits on each side of the clip-in mechanism. There are different pad heights available, allowing riders to customize their pedals to work perfectly with their shoe of choice.

The base model Mallet E weighs a claimed 479 grams, and retails for $165 USD. For the gram counters, or anyone who absolutely must have top-of-the-line everything, Crankbrothers also offers the Mallet DH 11, which has a dual-chamfered body and a titanium clip-in mechanism. Those details drop the weight down to 445 grams, but they also drive the price up to $350. Both versions come with a five-year warranty.


Crankbrothers Mallet DH


Along with the Mallet DH pedals, Crankbrothers also released a 160mm version of their well-received Highline dropper post, a welcome addition, especially considering how many new bikes are being designed to run longer travel posts.

Must Read This Week
Fox's 29'' DH Fork... and Mondraker's 29er DH Bike?
105903 views
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
86826 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
69777 views
Whistler Smashed by Locals - Video
63125 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
58259 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
56376 views
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown - Video
42355 views
OneUp Components' EDC Tool and New Pedals – Sea Otter 2017
39934 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Ordering the Highline 160mm the second I get the availability email.
  • + 1
 Why the highline out of all the others? Just curious.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023953
Mobile Version of Website