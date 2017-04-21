Crankbrothers' New Mallet DH Pedals, 160mm Highline Dropper Post - Sea Otter 2017



The Mallet DH pedals have long been a favorite of downhill racers thanks to their ease of entry, the amount of float they provide, and their ability to resist packing up with mud. After introducing the Mallet E last year, Crankbrothers took what they'd learned from that pedal and set their sights on updating the Mallet DH.



The overall concept remains the same—there's still the four sided clip in mechanism, and the eight adjustable traction pins on each side to provide additional grip—but the shape of the body has been changed slightly. The outside leading edge of the pedals is now chamfered to provide a little more clearance from rocks or other obstacles, and deeper grooves have been machined into the platform to provide extra traction for those moments when you're trying to find the pedals again after unclipping.







Traction pads on each side of the clip-in mechanism can be used to fine tune the pedal/shoe interface. Traction pads on each side of the clip-in mechanism can be used to fine tune the pedal/shoe interface.

The traction pad feature first seen on the Mallet E has been carried over to the Mallet DH, which consists of a removable, rectangular piece of polyeurethane that sits on each side of the clip-in mechanism. There are different pad heights available, allowing riders to customize their pedals to work perfectly with their shoe of choice.



The base model Mallet E weighs a claimed 479 grams, and retails for $165 USD. For the gram counters, or anyone who absolutely must have top-of-the-line everything, Crankbrothers also offers the Mallet DH 11, which has a dual-chamfered body and a titanium clip-in mechanism. Those details drop the weight down to 445 grams, but they also drive the price up to $350. Both versions come with a five-year warranty.





