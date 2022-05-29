Crankbrothers Partners With Pump For Peace for Limited Edition Shoe Collection

Press Release: Crankbrothers

Rider: Danta Silva

Video + Photo: Luca Cometti

Today we are excited to announce our partnership with Pump for Peace, the charitable arm of globally renowned pump track builders, Velosolutions, to support their mission of building pump tracks in impoverished regions of the world and encouraging more people from all walks of life to start cycling. With every purchase of these limited edition Mallet Lace and Stamp Lace shoes, we’ll be donating 20% of the proceeds to Pump for Peace, and together we’ll bring the Crankbrothers Pump Track to life in a soon to be announced location. Follow along all season as we chase this goal of sharing the fun of a pump track with those less fortunate, and if you can, help us get one step closer by purchasing your own set of Mallet or Stamp Lace, Pump for Peace edition shoes. Available now and all summer long at your local dealer and online.Before announcing the location of the Crankbrothers Pump Track, we thought we would visit a few of our favorite pump tracks around the globe with ourathletes. With Canyon Pirelli rider Dante Silva, there was no better place to start than our local SoCal pump track in Temecula, CA.