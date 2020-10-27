Crankbrothers Release Highline XC/Gravel Seatposts

PRESS RELEASE: Crankbrothers
Crankbrothers are expanding their Highline dropper post range to better meet the needs of riders with the addition of their Highline XC/Gravel posts. The posts are available in shorter travel options with a 27.2mm diameter post that fits most cross country, gravel, and cyclocross bikes.
Now more riders can utilize the post to manage steep terrain and descent faster with more control. The Highline XC/Gravel post comes in a 60mm travel length with both short and long post insertion lengths to accommodate varying rider heights and frame designs, as well as an 80mm, 100mm, and 125mm travel options with a long post insertion length.
The post is equipped with a hydraulic IFP cartridge for smooth actuation and durability. There is a two-bolt standard head, a machined alloy quill, and a four-year warranty. The post sells for $249.99 USD and, like the rest of the Highline range, comes with Jagwire premium cables and housings for internal routing.
The post uses a linear actuator, which provides a fast return speed and light feel on the lever, along with a simple installation process. Like the post, the new Highline Drop-Bar remote is optimized for, you guessed it, drop bars. There is a single mounting bolt for left-hand actuation and two-way drop actuation for use in multiple hand positions from the drops or hoods. The Highline Drop Bar Remote is sold separately for $49.99.
The Highline XC/Gravel post joins Crankbrothers' existing Highline post range of the Highline 3 and 7. The Highline 7 comes in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters with four lengths of travel. The post utilizes an IFP cartridge and a two-bolt quick-connect head, a machined alloy quill, and comes with a four-year warranty, selling for $299.99. The Highline 3 comes in 309, 31.6, and 34.9mm diameters and five lengths of travel. It utilizes an emulsification cartridge, a two-bolt head, alloy quill, and comes with a two-year warranty, selling for $199.99.
For more information, visit www.crankbrothers.com
Always hated on Niner, mainly because I was an early 27.5 adopter, and they were literally dicks about it...
Now this.
If it brings more people onto bikes - even better.
Ah. It takes 5 mins to clean and lube.
And by the way, CX is well known winter sport and it has at least 100 years of existence. it has its role.
And I don't know the pavement quality arounnd where you live, but here in Québec, with our harsh winters, pavement is destroyed everywhere. Dodging cracks and holes with a 23x700 road bike is self-Flagellation. Getting the 40x700 out is the key.
Aside of that, it's true that gravel bikes shouldn't be associated with trails riding...
We got a lot of river banks with epic scenery, without massive hills or roots. Just getting out and for a spin there in the evening sun is so relaxing on its own, and CX increases the range and is still suitable for gravel or forest paths. Obviously trails are more fun on MTBs, but that doesn’t mean a quick evening ride should be limited to a road bike! And: much less cars than on paved roads, which is a big plus
