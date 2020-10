Crankbrothers Release Highline XC/Gravel Seatposts

PRESS RELEASE: Crankbrothers

The post uses a linear actuator, which provides a fast return speed and light feel on the lever, along with a simple installation process. Like the post, the new Highline Drop-Bar remote is optimized for, you guessed it, drop bars. There is a single mounting bolt for left-hand actuation and two-way drop actuation for use in multiple hand positions from the drops or hoods. The Highline Drop Bar Remote is sold separately for $49.99.



Crankbrothers are expanding their Highline dropper post range to better meet the needs of riders with the addition of their Highline XC/Gravel posts. The posts are available in shorter travel options with a 27.2mm diameter post that fits most cross country, gravel, and cyclocross bikes.Now more riders can utilize the post to manage steep terrain and descent faster with more control. The Highline XC/Gravel post comes in a 60mm travel length with both short and long post insertion lengths to accommodate varying rider heights and frame designs, as well as an 80mm, 100mm, and 125mm travel options with a long post insertion length.The post is equipped with a hydraulic IFP cartridge for smooth actuation and durability. There is a two-bolt standard head, a machined alloy quill, and a four-year warranty. The post sells for $249.99 USD and, like the rest of the Highline range, comes with Jagwire premium cables and housings for internal routing.The Highline XC/Gravel post joins Crankbrothers' existing Highline post range of the Highline 3 and 7. The Highline 7 comes in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters with four lengths of travel. The post utilizes an IFP cartridge and a two-bolt quick-connect head, a machined alloy quill, and comes with a four-year warranty, selling for $299.99. The Highline 3 comes in 309, 31.6, and 34.9mm diameters and five lengths of travel. It utilizes an emulsification cartridge, a two-bolt head, alloy quill, and comes with a two-year warranty, selling for $199.99.For more information, visit www.crankbrothers.com