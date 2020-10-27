Crankbrothers Release Highline XC/Gravel Seatposts

The post uses a linear actuator, which provides a fast return speed and light feel on the lever, along with a simple installation process. Like the post, the new Highline Drop-Bar remote is optimized for, you guessed it, drop bars. There is a single mounting bolt for left-hand actuation and two-way drop actuation for use in multiple hand positions from the drops or hoods. The Highline Drop Bar Remote is sold separately for $49.99.

