Crankbrothers Release Highline XC/Gravel Seatposts

Oct 27, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Crankbrothers

Crankbrothers are expanding their Highline dropper post range to better meet the needs of riders with the addition of their Highline XC/Gravel posts. The posts are available in shorter travel options with a 27.2mm diameter post that fits most cross country, gravel, and cyclocross bikes.


Now more riders can utilize the post to manage steep terrain and descent faster with more control. The Highline XC/Gravel post comes in a 60mm travel length with both short and long post insertion lengths to accommodate varying rider heights and frame designs, as well as an 80mm, 100mm, and 125mm travel options with a long post insertion length.

The post is equipped with a hydraulic IFP cartridge for smooth actuation and durability. There is a two-bolt standard head, a machined alloy quill, and a four-year warranty. The post sells for $249.99 USD and, like the rest of the Highline range, comes with Jagwire premium cables and housings for internal routing.

The post uses a linear actuator, which provides a fast return speed and light feel on the lever, along with a simple installation process. Like the post, the new Highline Drop-Bar remote is optimized for, you guessed it, drop bars. There is a single mounting bolt for left-hand actuation and two-way drop actuation for use in multiple hand positions from the drops or hoods. The Highline Drop Bar Remote is sold separately for $49.99.

The Highline XC/Gravel post joins Crankbrothers' existing Highline post range of the Highline 3 and 7. The Highline 7 comes in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters with four lengths of travel. The post utilizes an IFP cartridge and a two-bolt quick-connect head, a machined alloy quill, and comes with a four-year warranty, selling for $299.99. The Highline 3 comes in 309, 31.6, and 34.9mm diameters and five lengths of travel. It utilizes an emulsification cartridge, a two-bolt head, alloy quill, and comes with a two-year warranty, selling for $199.99.

For more information, visit www.crankbrothers.com



46 Comments

  • 47 1
 forget gravel, more 27.2 options to help homies revive their cool old hardtails are always welcome
  • 20 0
 Forget hardtails, about to put a dropper on my BMX bike lol
  • 20 0
 Forget BMX, I want one for my unicycle
  • 14 0
 @Mattin: Forget unicycles. I want one for my...I don’t know where else to go with this.
  • 12 0
 @Tyhoneyman: sofa, definetly sofa.
  • 3 0
 @Mattin: you can have one for the unicycle, but you are not allowed to put a seat on, deal?
  • 2 0
 @Tyhoneyman: forget that, I want one for my fish tank
  • 1 0
 @Tyhoneyman: tricycle . . .
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: big wheel
  • 1 0
 @man-wolf: Office chair... so I can drop out of Zoom calls like a boss.
  • 8 0
 Either road bikes need to get with the 30.9mm seat tube or dropper manufacturers need to make more 27.2mm posts.
  • 5 1
 More 27.2mm!
  • 1 0
 My gravel rig has a 31.6 seat tube, cuz mountain bike. I of course put in a 100mm dropper, cuz mountain bike.
  • 7 0
 I knew 27.2 would make a rise again!
  • 2 0
 Should probably mention if the cable clamps at the post or the lever. For true gravel compatibility clamping at the post would let folks use a modified front shifter as a dropper lever. A huge PITA for install and maintenance but much cleaner than putting a dropper lever on a drop bar bike. For those hating on gravel bikes try riding an XC trail on one. Being forced to manage line choice and lack of traction really improved the MTB skills. Passing roadies and MTB riders on a bike that is sorta terrible at everything is pretty fun too.
  • 1 0
 Dude, yes. Exactly my feelings. Railing single track on a gravel bike has made me an all around better cyclist.
  • 3 0
 Are these still using cartridges from Wintek? A 27.2 dropper with a Wintek sounds pretty sweet.
  • 4 0
 XC oriented and no mention of weight?
  • 19 0
 This is for gravel bikes. Gravel bikes are like a road biker's dh bike...
  • 3 0
 very light, light as a feather, light of the lightest.
  • 2 1
 So they tried it for about 10 years to produce a woriking dropper for mtb now they moved on verry clever
  • 1 0
 Anyone know if the post will mate a GRX hood?
  • 1 0
 do you mean mounting the lever on the shifter body or using the shifter as the lever?
  • 1 0
 it’s for the drops. the drops. THE DROPS.
  • 1 0
 I have one of these arriving on my doorstep in the next week or so (cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0061/0022/2050/products/MCR-9-RDO---4S---GRX800-1x---Green-Orange_1300x.jpg?v=1598307555). It's got a Trans-X mated with GRX hood. I'm sure this post would be the same.
  • 6 0
 @bsedola: You went full gravel, man. Never go full gravel.
  • 2 0
 @bsedola: Oh god my eyes!!! I thoght that was a photoshop joke until I Googled it. Jayyyzuzz.
  • 3 0
 @bsedola: What the f*ck is that!!??
  • 3 0
 @MaN-oF-STeEL: I think the question is Why the f*ck is that!!??
  • 2 0
 @bsedola: I feel like I just clicked on a link to the darkest corner of the dark web.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: using the dropper-specific GRX hood as a dropper lever for this post.
  • 2 0
 @MaN-oF-STeEL: KILL IT WITH FIRE!!!

Always hated on Niner, mainly because I was an early 27.5 adopter, and they were literally dicks about it...

Now this.
