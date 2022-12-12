Crankbrothers Release Stamp Street Fabio Shoe

After introducing their Stamp and Mallet shoes a few years ago, for flat and clip shoes respectively, Crankbrothers have a release a slightly more casual take on their Stamp shoe. This shoe, which has seen design input from its namesake Fabio Wibmer, is aimed at flat pedal street riders or those just wanting a more relaxed look from a pair of their mountain biking shoes.
The Stamp Street Fabio flat shoes use Crankbrother's own rubber compound (MC2) which they say is optimized for grip and durability. They also say it has low rebound properties to damp vibrations as well as abrasion-resistant lugs.
Much like their previous Stamp shoe models, this shoe is claimed to match up best with Crankbrothers pedals, and treat the shoe-pedal interface as one system that are made in consideration of the specifics of the other.
The shoes feature a synthetic upper with premium materials for protection and comfort. A reinforced TPU inner panel provides added protection from the crank arms whilst also aiming for a comfortable fit for all-day wear.
The shoes are available in black, purple, sage, and white. They have a retail of $129.99 USD. For more information please visit crankbrothers.com
