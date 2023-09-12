Crankbrothers Releases New Stamp 1 Composite Flat Pedal

Sep 12, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo


Crankbrothers' previous Stamp 1 flat pedals were lacking in one key area – grip. The composite platform had a raised section around the axle that made them more slippery than grippy, a trait that made them less-than-ideal in rougher terrain. Luckily, there's now an updated version, with an extra pin on each side (bringing the total up to 10), and a revised shape that provides substantially more traction than before.

The new platform shape is still more flat than concave – there's just a 1mm different between the outer edges and the axle – but the tall pins around the perimeter make it feel like the difference is much greater, allowing shoe soles to sink into the pedal for a secure, locked-in feel.
Stamp 1 V2 Details

• Platform size: 114 x 111 or 100 x 100
• Thickness at center: 13.5mm
• Composite platform
• Chromoly spindle, IGUS bushings
• 10 replaceable pins per side
• Weight: 348 grams (large) / 321 grams (small)
• 5-year warranty
• $59.99 USD
crankbrothers.com

There are two platform sizes available to accommodate different size feet – the Large size measures 114 x 111mm, and the Small size measures 100 x 100mm. The platform is 15.4mm thick at the outer edges, and 13.5mm at the center, with a slight bulge from the bearing at the inboard portion of the pedal.

The pedals spin on chromoly axles and Igus bushings, the same internals found in the aluminum-bodied Stamp 7 pedal. The Stamp 1 pedals are priced at $59.99 USD, and are available with a black, blue, red, navy blue, or orange platform.

photo
photo

photo
photo

I have a handful of rides in on the new Stamps so far, and I can say without hesitation that these are much better than the previous generation. I wore a pair of Specialized 2FO Roost shoes when using them, and didn't have any complaints about the amount of grip. The big platform is easy to find after taking a foot off, and offers plenty of support for longer rides or bigger impacts. I'll be running these through the winter to see how they hold up, but so far things are off to a good start.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pedals CrankBrothers Crankbrothers Stamp


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,664 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
105541 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
81306 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
58501 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
53342 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
50633 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
36659 views
Tire Choices & Pressures of 20 Pro Racers - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
36649 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
32709 views

10 Comments
  • 2 0
 Cool to see a pedal that is a bit larger than even my favorite pedal (T-Mac's or bust!). That said, I gather that the T-Mac generates its grip because of the 4 pins at the front/back, as well as 4 pins on the outside of the foot.

Hard to replicate that amount of grip without the same number of pins. The only thing I look for in my flat pedals is maximum grip (because pedal slips are brutal) and a large-enough platform.
  • 1 0
 The old Stamps were so bad with the raise section over the axle, absolutely zero traction. Glad to see they improved it, but between my experience with the Stamps, and breaking three eggbeaters in a season, I'm done with Crankbrothers.
  • 4 1
 but are they as good as Deity?
  • 3 0
 Nice! Concave with grub screws.
  • 1 0
 Idk why people usually look at grub screws as a negative. Much easier to grab a pin with vise grips and thread it out the top than to have to cut a bent pin to be able to thread it out the back
  • 1 0
 @nfontanella: agreed! I find grub screws both give superior grip to thinner pins, are less liable to bend, and are way easier to extract without damaging the pedal body.

I've had lots of trouble with rear entry pins.... if they bend a bunch you have to find a way to snip off the bent part or bend them back and then try not to round out the other side that holds the nut in place while you extract them.

Grub screws for life!
  • 1 0
 @nfontanella: I much prefer the screws that go in from the other end like on one up composite pedals. Grub screws just never worked for my rock smashing lack of timing and they just never lasted as long as the other type. I will not run a pedal with grub screws if I can avoid it, and I can because there are so many options these days.
  • 1 0
 Bike Components' BC Basic composite pedals for 22 euros. Grippy, light and bombproof. What else?!
  • 1 0
 Sweet
  • 1 2
 Is concavity really a word?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042884
Mobile Version of Website