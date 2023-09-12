Crankbrothers Releases New Stamp 1 Composite Flat Pedal

Crankbrothers' previous Stamp 1 flat pedals were lacking in one key area – grip. The composite platform had a raised section around the axle that made them more slippery than grippy, a trait that made them less-than-ideal in rougher terrain. Luckily, there's now an updated version, with an extra pin on each side (bringing the total up to 10), and a revised shape that provides substantially more traction than before.
The new platform shape is still more flat than concave – there's just a 1mm different between the outer edges and the axle – but the tall pins around the perimeter make it feel like the difference is much greater, allowing shoe soles to sink into the pedal for a secure, locked-in feel.
Stamp 1 V2 Details
• Platform size: 114 x 111 or 100 x 100
• Thickness at center: 13.5mm
• Composite platform
• Chromoly spindle, IGUS bushings
• 10 replaceable pins per side
• Weight: 348 grams (large) / 321 grams (small)
• 5-year warranty
• $59.99 USDcrankbrothers.com
There are two platform sizes available to accommodate different size feet – the Large size measures 114 x 111mm, and the Small size measures 100 x 100mm. The platform is 15.4mm thick at the outer edges, and 13.5mm at the center, with a slight bulge from the bearing at the inboard portion of the pedal.
The pedals spin on chromoly axles and Igus bushings, the same internals found in the aluminum-bodied Stamp 7 pedal. The Stamp 1 pedals are priced at $59.99 USD, and are available with a black, blue, red, navy blue, or orange platform.
I have a handful of rides in on the new Stamps so far, and I can say without hesitation that these are much better than the previous generation. I wore a pair of Specialized 2FO Roost shoes when using them, and didn't have any complaints about the amount of grip. The big platform is easy to find after taking a foot off, and offers plenty of support for longer rides or bigger impacts. I'll be running these through the winter to see how they hold up, but so far things are off to a good start.
Hard to replicate that amount of grip without the same number of pins. The only thing I look for in my flat pedals is maximum grip (because pedal slips are brutal) and a large-enough platform.
I've had lots of trouble with rear entry pins.... if they bend a bunch you have to find a way to snip off the bent part or bend them back and then try not to round out the other side that holds the nut in place while you extract them.
Grub screws for life!