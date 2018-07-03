BRAND STORIES

Video: Bell Helmets Athletes at Crankworx Les Gets

Jul 3, 2018
by Bell Bike Helmets  

As summer shifts into high gear the Crankworx World Tour rolled into Les Gets, France for the third stop of the 2018 series. Les Gets has been home to four World Cup events, a legendary World Championship race, and is an internationally renowned mountain biking destination in the French Alps. With a rich history in MTB competition, it seemed fitting that a number of the Bell Helmets World Cup racers joined our freeride athletes for a week of good times and bike riding at Crankworx Les Gets.

With many of our athletes in attendance, we brought out the photo and video team to capture all of the action on the mountain. Crankworx is the ultimate platform for riders to prove their skills, with racers and freeriders alike crossing over and competing in events that test their speed, skill, and style at the highest level.

Bell Team Results

Whip Off Championship
Men
1st Ryan Howard
2nd Kade Edwards

Women
2nd Casey Brown

Pump Track Challenge
Women
2nd Jill Kintner

Crankworkx Downhill
Women
1st Rachel Atherton

Dual Slalom
Women
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Jill Kintner

Crankworx Les Gets Mont-Chéry DH
1st Jill Kintner
3rd Casey Brown

Dual Speed & Style
2nd Tyler McCaul

When the sun finally set on an epic week of riding and racing, good times had been had by all. We can wait to do it all over again at round 4 in Whistler!

