Video: Bell Helmets Athletes at Crankworx Les Gets

As summer shifts into high gear the Crankworx World Tour rolled into Les Gets, France for the third stop of the 2018 series. Les Gets has been home to four World Cup events, a legendary World Championship race, and is an internationally renowned mountain biking destination in the French Alps. With a rich history in MTB competition, it seemed fitting that a number of the Bell Helmets World Cup racers joined our freeride athletes for a week of good times and bike riding at Crankworx Les Gets.
With many of our athletes in attendance, we brought out the photo and video team to capture all of the action on the mountain. Crankworx is the ultimate platform for riders to prove their skills, with racers and freeriders alike crossing over and competing in events that test their speed, skill, and style at the highest level.
Bell Team Results
Whip Off Championship
Men
1st Ryan Howard
2nd Kade Edwards
Women
2nd Casey Brown
Pump Track Challenge
Women
2nd Jill Kintner
Crankworkx Downhill
Women
1st Rachel Atherton
Dual Slalom
Women
1st Rachel Atherton
2nd Jill Kintner
Crankworx Les Gets Mont-Chéry DH
1st Jill Kintner
3rd Casey Brown
Dual Speed & Style
2nd Tyler McCaul
When the sun finally set on an epic week of riding and racing, good times had been had by all. We can wait to do it all over again at round 4 in Whistler!
