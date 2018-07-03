Video: Bell Helmets Athletes at Crankworx Les Gets

Bell Team Results

Whip Off Championship

Men

1st Ryan Howard

2nd Kade Edwards



Women

2nd Casey Brown



Pump Track Challenge

Women

2nd Jill Kintner



Crankworkx Downhill

Women

1st Rachel Atherton



Dual Slalom

Women

1st Rachel Atherton

2nd Jill Kintner



Crankworx Les Gets Mont-Chéry DH

1st Jill Kintner

3rd Casey Brown



Dual Speed & Style

2nd Tyler McCaul



MENTIONS:

As summer shifts into high gear the Crankworx World Tour rolled into Les Gets, France for the third stop of the 2018 series. Les Gets has been home to four World Cup events, a legendary World Championship race, and is an internationally renowned mountain biking destination in the French Alps. With a rich history in MTB competition, it seemed fitting that a number of the Bell Helmets World Cup racers joined our freeride athletes for a week of good times and bike riding at Crankworx Les Gets.With many of our athletes in attendance, we brought out the photo and video team to capture all of the action on the mountain. Crankworx is the ultimate platform for riders to prove their skills, with racers and freeriders alike crossing over and competing in events that test their speed, skill, and style at the highest level.When the sun finally set on an epic week of riding and racing, good times had been had by all. We can wait to do it all over again at round 4 in Whistler!