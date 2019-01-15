Crankworx Adds Dual Slalom to World Tour & Announces 2019 Dates

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

Lyle vs. the Bulldog. A classic Slalom matchup. Photo: Fraser Britton

Slalom on the Rise

Rachel Atherton, taking her powerhouse DH skills to the Slalom track. Photo: Mitch Chubey

Crankworx Rotorua 2019

Keegan Wright, getting amongst the lush greens of Rotorua's forests. Photo: Fraser Britton