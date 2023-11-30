Crankworx Adds Women's Category to the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship on the 2024 World Tour

Since 2015, Crankworx has set out to create gender equality through equal prize money, shared podiums, and equal opportunity for men and women, knowing that Slopestyle would be the most challenging to integrate. Through the development of women's Speed and Style and, more recently, Women's Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Slopestyle events, the road has been paved for women to compete at the highest level of the sport. After witnessing the women compete at the Crankworx Summer Series in SilverStar this past summer, it became clear to us that they are ready. — Darren Kinnaird, Crankworx Managing Director