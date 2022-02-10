Crankworx Announces 2022 Season Including New Festival & Return to Whistler

2022 will be mega for us. Because of the ways we were able to pivot, the past two years have been full-on with races and contests that kept the progression and inspiration going. But having Whistler on the calendar makes things feel complete. It’s where Crankworx began and our biggest festival on the tour. To be able to bring the world together there again is going to be surreal and amazing. Add to that the addition of a new stop? I can’t wait to share this news with the world in a couple weeks. It’s going to bring something totally unique and special to the tour. — Crankworx World Tour Managing Director Darren Kinnaird