Crankworx Announces 2022 Season Including New Festival & Return to Whistler

Nudging your buddies in the lift line when you spot your heroes ahead of you. Parties at the GLC. Evenings huddled up with friends on the grass watching Dirt Diaries and Deep Summer. A-Line laps with the squad (look out for Mikey Haderer in his dinosaur costume, though he *claims* he’ll never do that again). EWS heckles echoing throughout the valley. The pilgrimage to Crabapple Hits for one of the world’s most iconic jam sessions. A village teeming with booths showing off the latest bikes and gadgets, giveaways and contests, and autograph signings. And that unbeatable vibe hanging out at the base of the bike park, under the shade of the SRAM rig and the Pinkbike tent, hearing announcers call the names of the world’s best riders as they kick up dust across the finish line.
You in? Because we sure as hell are.
We are stoked to share our 2022 calendar, including the return to our home in Whistler after a two-year hiatus, and the addition of a new World Tour stop (!!).
The 2022 Crankworx World Tour dates include:June 15-19: Crankworx Innsbruck
August 5-14: Crankworx Whistler
October 5-9: Crankworx _________
November 5-13: Crankworx Rotorua
The new stop will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, there’s plenty to get stoked about between Innsbruck, Whistler and Rotorua.Crankworx Innsbruck
In 2021, home to: Kaos Seagrave’s insane whip, Robin Goomes’ world’s first backflip, Emil Johansson’s season kickoff win, Vali Höll’s blistering DH W, and the best damn boogie going.
Oh yeah.
June 15-19, Crankworx Innsbruck will kick off the Crankworx World Tour once again. The only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour, Crankworx Innsbruck brings the best of the best to the foot of the Tyrolean Alps to kick off the season’s battles, including the King and Queen of Crankworx and the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship. With its mix of urban city vibes with big mountain adventure, Innsbruck is a unique and exciting place to bring together the top names in MTB with the local community for Crankworx good times. Following hot on the heels of the DH World Cup in Leogang, the festival expects to once again see a huge number of international pros and top DH teams out to tackle the tracks at Crankworx Innsbruck.Crankworx Whistler
In 2019 (yes, it has been that long), home to: the largest race in EWS history (675 riders!!), mega results from Jill Kintner and Mitch Ropelato, and the moment we’ll never forget, Emil Johansson’s first gold in Crankworx Slopestyle (P.S. he has won every Crankworx comp since then…) at Red Bull Joyride.
Oh baby, we are coming home.
|I am so excited, it feels awesome to have the usual schedule back plus another stop. It was kinda crazy to have a Crankworx World Tour without Whistler, so to see it back on the calendar is amazing. It's definitely my favourite event of the year, not only for the races but it's also one of the few events where you get to ride with a bunch of people you don't usually ride with throughout the year. Can't wait for some Dirt Merchant laps with everybody!—Bas van Steenbergen, reigning King of Crankworx
August 5-14, Crankworx Whistler returns after a two-year hiatus. The festival will reunite the Crankworx family at the place where it all started: one of the world’s top lift-accessed bike parks, and the global epicenter of mountain biking. Praise MTB Jebus. Crankworx Whistler 2022 will also include the return of EWS Whistler and Red Bull Joyride. The iconic Slopestyle contest will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special course, including a fan-voted feature from Brandon Semenuk’s “REALM.”Crankworx Rotorua
In 2021, home to: Billy Meaclem’s commanding return to Crankworx competition, 17-year-old Jenna Hastings’ first international pro W in the DH, the epic-est (totally a word), muddiest Dual Slalom ever, MTB’s golden couple claiming the King and Queen of Crankworx titles, and Emil Johansson’s next-level domination, involving a little something known as the Triple freaking Crown of Slopestyle.
Hot damn, let’s do it all again, shall we?
November 5-13, Crankworx Rotorua returns for its eighth year. The festival will once again be the final stop of the World Tour, celebrating the seasons’ champions, including the crowning of the King and Queen. Expect to see the full force of the top international athletes go head-to-head with the kiwi riders that made a name for themselves in 2021. The Rotorua stop of the World Tour combines riding with culture, a unique mix that has led to this festival stop being called “the soul of Crankworx.” Tikanga Māori (Māori customary practices) are woven into every aspect of the Sothern Hemisphere stop. From the traditional Tewhatewha (a traditional long handled ceremonial weapon) awarded to the King and Queen of Crankworx, the carvings placed around the site, and most of all the manatikanga (hospitality and generosity) of the people.
|2022 will be mega for us. Because of the ways we were able to pivot, the past two years have been full-on with races and contests that kept the progression and inspiration going. But having Whistler on the calendar makes things feel complete. It’s where Crankworx began and our biggest festival on the tour. To be able to bring the world together there again is going to be surreal and amazing. Add to that the addition of a new stop? I can’t wait to share this news with the world in a couple weeks. It’s going to bring something totally unique and special to the tour.—Crankworx World Tour Managing Director Darren Kinnaird
The 2022 Crankworx World Tour will be available live and on demand on Red Bull TV and right here on Pinkbike.
Stay up to date with all things Crankworx: crankworx.com
#MTBcapitaloftheworld
