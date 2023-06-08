Crankworx Announces 2023 Contestants for Dirt Diaries & Deep Summer Video Competitions

Always two of the best nights of the year in Whistler (in our humble opinion...). Hanging with friends in Whistler Olympic Plaza and soaking up some epic creative MTB tales. Photo: Kike Abelleira

This summer, July 21 – 30, we are coming home to Whistler. With that, we are stoked to roll out the return of much anticipated creative invitationals: theand. Combined, they will feature 5 filmmakers, 5 photographers and one lucky wildcard winner chosen as part of the Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search.Born in Whistler, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series that brings together people from all walks of life. A community made up of mountain bike athletes, amateurs, young riders, media, industry folk, and spectators that want to celebrate all things mountain bike. Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries not only give filmmakers and photographers a platform to showcase their work to an audience of thousands on site, and many more online around the world, but also to communicate the sense of the sport’s community and belonging in their own creative, meaningful and entertaining way.Creatives are tasked to dream up a story, assemble a team, and then turn their visions into reality, with the final products screened live during Crankworx Whistler over two nights at Whistler Olympic Plaza. The events are a crowd favourite every year in Whistler with people from all over the world coming out to enjoy the two evenings that celebrate some of the best of mountain bike culture.The Deep Summer Photo Challenge offers six elite mountain bike photographers – five invited photographers, plus the winner of the Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search – the unique opportunity to shoot, edit and weave together a photo slideshow in just three days. The final three to five-minute video slideshow then screens before fans and a panel of expert industry judges with the winning Photographer awarded $5000.The Pinkbike Deep Summer Photographer Wildcard Search opens today, with submissions open for just. Those keen who think they may have what it takes canSubmissions for the wildcard will be reviewed, and the panel of judges appointed by Pinkbike will select five talented photographers. Pinkbike readers can then vote over two weeks this summer. Finalists will be announced on Friday, June 22, and Pinkbike readers can then vote over two weeks this summer until July 5. The winner of the Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search will officially be announced on Friday, July 7.In contrast, Dirt Diaries Video Competition sees all filmmakers invited by Crankworx to showcase a unique four to six-minute glimpse into the mind and life of a mountain bike athlete.These videos are produced within the tight time frame of only 9 weeks and hit the big screen before a live audience and a panel of judges at the Dirt Diaries Competition Presented by Swatch on Thursday, July 27. Each video must include the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park in a quarter of their film—from there it’s free creative licence. They choose the size and scope of their team, their supports, and their geographical boundaries.All filmmakers and photographers interested in future editions of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge or Dirt Diaries Vide Competition are encouraged to register their interest by emailing Jacquie McLean, Project Manager at jacquie.mclean@outlook.com, no later than August 31, 2023.Crankworx Whistler gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Resort Municipality of Whistler in the production of Dirt Diaries and Deep Summer.