Crankworx Announces DH Plans for 2023 Including $130,000 Prize Money & Rob Warner On the Mic

Feb 16, 2023
by Official Crankworx  
Master of ceremonies was of course the one and only Rob Warner. He was on form as always but with a bit more of the craziness much like we used to see in his Forecaster days.
This vibe + Crankworx. Photo: Dave Trumpore

2023 Downhill season is set to be one for the history books, with big changes rolling out from all sides. We are stoked to announce our up-leveled plans for downhill mountain bike racing today, including the following:

Rob Warner as the voice of Crankworx DH in 2023, with co-host Eliot Jackson.
Crankworx DH action on Red Bull TV at all four stops (in addition to Crankworx’s other core disciplines).
Elevated coverage of all Crankworx DH races, with more cameras to capture more of the action for fans following along from home.
Crankworx World Tour Downhill Championship titles, to be awarded to the M/F riders with the highest points total over the course of the Crankworx season.
• The launch of the 1199 Award, an all-new prize in downhill mountain bike racing. Named in honour of Stevie Smith’s legendary points total, the award puts CAD 10,000 up for grabs, for male and female pros respectively, for a racer who can crack 1199 points over the course of their Crankworx DH season, thereby completing the Quest for 1199. If the feat is not achieved in a year, the prize money carries over, and the pot grows. Full details below.
• In 2023, a four-stop Crankworx World Tour DH Championship series bookended with firsts. In March in Rotorua, racing will kick off with a first-ever broadcast from the Whakarewarewa and Tītokorangi forest in Rotorua. In July in Whistler, the Crankworx DH season will wrap with the first race on the new 1199 track in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. More details to come on both.
• With prize money up for grabs at all four Crankworx DH races, plus the overall and the 1199 prize pot, a total of approximately CAD 130,000 is up for grabs for elite downhillers competing at Crankworx in 2023.

bigquotesCrankworx is all about creating the ultimate experience in mountain biking. With that in mind, we have re-imagined what Crankworx Downhill is for 2023. We've got the opportunity to bring some of the world's best to race in these amazing locations. We've got a dream team in the booth, elevated coverage, and a unique new award for athletes to chase in the 1199 Award. We hope that fans will have as much fun, whether they are trackside or watching on Red Bull TV, as the athletes who come to compete at Crankworx do. We are stoked with what we have planned for DH in 2023.Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx

Photo Chris Pilling
The Bulldog on the Taniwha DH track in 2022, and elite DH riders getting a preview of the 1199 track during Crankworx Whistler 2022. Photos: Cam Mackenzie and Chris Pilling

The 1199 Award (also referred to as “the 1199”) will be awarded to a rider whose outstanding performance over the course of the Crankworx Downhill season pushes them to achieve a points total in excess of 1199 in the 1199 Award Standings. The first rider (male and female) to reach 1200+ points in the standings, thereby completing the Quest for 1199, wins the 1199 Award, and a prize of CAD 10,000.

The Quest for 1199 is open to all pro men and women.

If the feat is not achieved in a season, the prize money rolls over to the following year, until the 1199 points total is surpassed, and the award is claimed. The prize pot grows and the stakes get higher every year the award is not claimed.

1199 is a reference to Canadian downhiller Stevie Smith’s legendary points total from his 2013 overall World Cup title.

CWX13 Whistler Photo Sven Martin
A nod to the past as we push forward to what's next. Stevie on the Canadian Open DH track, and a particular rock, in 2013. We're moving into a new chapter, bringing Stevie's legacy, and the legacy of Crankworx DH racing, to a new DH track for Crankworx Whistler 2023. Photo: Sven Martin

Points are up for grabs at all RockShox Crankworx Downhill races over the course of the season. There are four races in total, staged in the following locations:

• Rotorua, New Zealand
• Cairns, Australia
• Innsbruck, Austria
• Whistler, Canada

The points structure and rules are detailed here: DH titles and points structure

The goal is to introduce a new challenge in downhill mountain bike racing, award Crankworx’s fastest and most consistent racers, while amplifying the legacy of one of the disciplines most legendary riders. In addition, it’s to celebrate the road to Whistler on the Crankworx World Tour. With the Whistler Mountain Bike Park track created in Smith’s honour as the final race of the season, some years the Quest for 1199 will come down to the Whistler track. In those cases, the quest is both a push to go beyond 1199 points, and a push to master the 1199 track.

T-minus four weeks 'til it all kicks off in Rotorua.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx 2023


51 Comments

  • 112 1
 suck it UCI
  • 9 0
 They just got rob warnered
  • 63 0
 Finally downhill is getting some real prize money. And Rob Warner commentating??? It must be Christmas!
  • 3 0
 To be fair, it is not a lot of prize money (15000 CAD or around 10k Euros for each round per category) but still a big step in the right direction
  • 12 1
 @bashhard: that’s almost triple what UCI pays
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: 10k is pretty good prize money in my opinion, but maybe im way off. Is there a poll for what people think prize money should be?
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: 130.000 - 20.000 (1199 Award) = 110.000CAD
110.000CAD / 4 (stops) = 27.500CAD/stop
27.500CAD / 2 (m/f) = 13.750CAD/stop/category

13.750CAD = 9.575€
The UCI pays out 10.100€/stop/category.
So in the end the UCI pays more. Even though it’s still not enough.
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: Is the 130k figure refering to the max prize money a single rider can earn over the season or is it the sum of prize money given to all riders (2nd, 3rd getting money as well)?
Because if 130k CAD is up for grabs in total, it would be pretty much the same as the UCI is paying (total of 10100 € for places 1 to 10)
  • 28 0
 holy shit; with no uci conflict, the field should be stacked & this may be the closest we get to a real wcdh race in whistler. *pencils date in calendar*
  • 7 0
 Fuckin sharpie'd that date in the calendar! Lets Goooo!!
  • 2 0
 Knowing the UCI, they'll probably put in bullshit stipulations stating riders cannot compete on other DH racing series during the season.
  • 3 0
 @scott-townes: I hope they do... because as crankworx expands and the money comes with it, the riders would happily call their bluff and jump ship.
  • 21 1
 Don't know who else follows Rob Warners instagram, but not more than 72hrs ago he had a story up with a Pinocchio-nose emoji over Chrs Ball's head and saying that he (Rob) never had a contract in place with Red Bull and called out Chris Ball for lying.


But we knew that, yeah??? (the lying bit)
  • 8 0
 PIccy: www.pinkbike.com/photo/24224220
  • 3 0
 When I thought Ball couldn't surprise me with any more spineless activities.
  • 1 0
 I went and watched the whole podcast after Warner posted that and Chris Ball came across very very badly, he even said they were going to impose control on the riders own personal YouTube Vlogs of the events. After watching it I felt like top level downhill and the atmosphere surrounding it was finished. SO glad to come on here and see this crankworkx new today!
  • 18 0
 Long Live Chainsaw!
  • 13 0
 This, this is the shit mountain biking is all about... I wish this all the success in the world!! Perfect reciepe to rip elite DH from the UCI's shitty little hands.

If this goes well, I hope they have plans to expand.. hard. After this season, I could see other DH tracks/locations skipping the UCI and joining Crankworx. I'd love to see in maybe 5 years time a 10 stop Crankworx world tour and zero UCI DH races.

Now we just have to figure out how to get Enduro back...
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised they didn't add hardline to the mix...
  • 1 0
 Yes, yes, yes to this!!

I've been fortunate enough to attend Crankworx events in Rotorua and Whistler, and they are such a good festivals to experience! The UCI DH I attended at Fort William was great (because of the fans, not the weather) but it's not got the same vibe, possibly because it's just the DH at that event. If Crankworx is successful with this and can crank it up for all the events and festival vibes to be hosted at more locations, then there's no reason that it can't become the leading DH event series too...especially if the prizemoney can continue to grow and be a true, respectful award for the risks the riders put themselves through.

I'm all for it!
  • 14 0
 Finally something to look forward to. This is the future of Downhill and I'm there for it. Screw the UCI and the Generic Cycling Network.
  • 6 0
 So now we need are more Crankworks events! Cycling is big enough in Europe seems they could totally do multiple and pack in the crowds. Down with UCI for all dirt disciplines!
  • 7 0
 tha photo at the rock is legendary ahhaha
  • 2 0
 I was in that crowd just out of the pic on the left. That was a roayally rowdy time and 100% kick ass!
  • 7 0
 Haha UCI, go suck some Balls
  • 5 0
 FUCK YES!!!! All hail the egg!! Warner and Elliot are a great commentary team, and Redbull will smash it. Viva Crankworx and fuck the UCI!!
  • 6 0
 So there is a light on the end of the tunnel!
  • 5 0
 THIS is the news we have all been waiting (whining) for. LOOK AT THE TIME!!!! \m/
  • 5 0
 Finally some serious money and now they have Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson, sound like good fun.
  • 6 0
 we get to keep looking at the time!!!!
  • 4 0
 Hoping they expand the race list further in the coming years so the riders can tell the UCI and Discovery where to stick their ppv bulls**t.
  • 2 0
 I bet that UCI will make some statement about the riders participating in the Crankworks and the UCI circuit, not allowing do both at the same time, It has been done before by FIFA and other sport organizations. I hope this doesn't happens but it's possible.
  • 1 0
 Was just thinking the same thing. Like what happened to those that went from the PGA tour to the LIV golf tour. PGA tour banned anyone from playing again if they went to play the LIV tour if I remember correct. Lol if your product is good you shouldn't have to force peoples hands like that. Put they were clearly struggling to hold onto some big names lol.
  • 4 0
 Holy crap I'm going to actually start watching crankworks now instead of just the recaps!
  • 5 0
 F*CK YA!
  • 4 0
 Gonna be watching that for sure.
  • 5 0
 This sounds like winning
  • 5 0
 This is awesome.
  • 1 0
 Hell of an opportunity for the Aussie/Kiwis - 2 rounds in their backyard (figurative) before any world cups. Already in Austria the week before the 3rd round and then just would have to do Whistler.
  • 1 0
 the Europeans etc wont like these destinations. I almost feel like UCI will be in Euro side vs crankworx being asia/pacific with Canadian/USA rounds
  • 2 0
 Well as long as there is no paywall. Crankworx will become the new World Cup DH series Wink .

UCI and Discovery no good.
  • 1 0
 Great news for DH, but what about enduro? The whistler and Rotorua enduros were typically part of the EWS calendar, will there be an offshoot Crankworx enduro series as well?
  • 1 0
 Also, would love to see Rob’s commentary on some enduro racing now
  • 2 0
 Fuck yes! THIS is the future of downhill!
  • 2 0
 Shots fired.
  • 1 0
 .... As Goldmember would say, "stick that in your pipe and smoke it!"
  • 1 0
 SWEET!
  • 1 0
 Mmmm. So this is huge.
Below threshold threads are hidden





