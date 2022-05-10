Crankworx Announces Multi-Stop Race Series in Canada this Summer

We first ran races under the name ‘Summer Series’ during the pandemic. They were the same level of racing that we are used to, but because we couldn’t include all the elements of a World Tour at the time, they had a very distinct vibe to them: fast racing and summer good times. Since then, we’ve taken this idea of ‘Crankworx-caliber racing with a grassroots vibe’ and run with it. Our Summer Series in New Zealand in December was epic and brought out an amazing mix of fast racers with some local talent that blew us away. It’s also become an amazing way to share these great riding destinations with our fans. So given that Canada is our home base, we are beyond stoked to be bringing the Summer Series to these two great destinations this year. — Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director, Crankworx Events Inc.