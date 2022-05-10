Crankworx Announces Multi-Stop Race Series in Canada this Summer

Press Release: Crankworx
Allow us to introduce this epic multi-stop race series that will be sending it from two Canadian destinations this summer.
From logging some airtime at Title Slopestyle at SilverStar Bike Park to sending it down Québec’s recently built Godzilla track at Vallée Bras-du-Nord, this is a summer series that spectators and riders will not want to miss. That’s right, Crankworx Summer Series is back, and this summer’s stops will be sampling the goods from both Canada’s East and West.
The Crankworx Summer Series brings Crankworx-caliber racing, with a grassroots vibe, to destinations outside the World Tour. Last year it brought Crankworx racing to some riding locales on the South Island of New Zealand. This year, the action will be coming to Canada’s West and East: SilverStar Bike Park in British Columbia and Québec City, Quebec.
|We first ran races under the name ‘Summer Series’ during the pandemic. They were the same level of racing that we are used to, but because we couldn’t include all the elements of a World Tour at the time, they had a very distinct vibe to them: fast racing and summer good times. Since then, we’ve taken this idea of ‘Crankworx-caliber racing with a grassroots vibe’ and run with it. Our Summer Series in New Zealand in December was epic and brought out an amazing mix of fast racers with some local talent that blew us away. It’s also become an amazing way to share these great riding destinations with our fans. So given that Canada is our home base, we are beyond stoked to be bringing the Summer Series to these two great destinations this year.—Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director, Crankworx Events Inc.
Crankworx Summer Series Canada festivals will include all levels of racing across multiple disciplines, plus exciting festival activations, gear demos, and family friendly activities.Crankworx Summer Series Canada - SilverStar
Photographer: Clint Trahan
First up, Crankworx Summer Series Canada 2022 will kick off July 28 with four days of events at SilverStar Bike Park. SilverStar is no stranger to Crankworx , having hosted the first iteration of Summer Series in 2020 (a made-for-TV race series for B.C. pros), and World Tour racing as a part of Crankworx B.C. in 2021. The all-new Crankworx Summer Series Canada will bring Crankworx-caliber racing and competition back to the resort this summer, with a distinct Summer Series vibe.
|It is so great to welcome back Crankworx to SilverStar for another summer. To also add in amateur riders and spectators to watch the incredible competition happen is very exciting. We have been working on, and perfecting, these trails, and the slopestyle course for several years now and can’t wait to get them rolling. It really is going to be something special.—Ian Jenkins, SilverStar Bike Park
The Slopestyle course was designed by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff, and was debuted at Crankworx B.C. last year. This year, it will once again bring out some of the top riders to throw down, this time as a Gold Level event on the FMB World Tour.
See full details for Crankworx Summer Series Canada – SilverStar here: https://www.crankworx.com/crankworx-summer-series-canada/silverstar/Crankworx Summer Series Canada - Québec City
Photographer: Bruce MacNeil
Next up, the action heads east to Québec City, September 1 to 5, a first taste of the east coast dirt for Crankworx.
|It promises to be a genuine crowd-pleaser that’s both festive and really impressive − the perfect opportunity to showcase the Québec City region, its two-wheel community and stunning multi-skill mountain bike infrastructures.—Micah Desforges, TRIBU Expérientiel
While the events of the first stop in B.C. will all take place at SilverStar, the second Crankworx Summer Series Canada will see racing and events at five locations over five days.September 1
: Empire 47September 2
: Sentiers du Moulin September 3
: Vallée Bras-du-NordSeptember 4
: Le Massif de CharlevoixSeptember 5
: Mont-Sainte-Anne
See full details for Crankworx Summer Series Canada – Québec City here: https://www.crankworx.com/crankworx-summer-series-canada/quebec/The Crankworx Summer Series Canada 2022 will include the following events:
SilverStar:
• SilverStar Air DH
• SilverStar Dual Slalom
• SilverStar Pump Track
• Title Slopestyle at SilverStar Bike Park (Gold-Level)
Québec City:
• Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier at Empire 47
• Sentiers du Moulin Slopestyle (Bronze-level)
• Vallée Bras-du-Nord Air DH
• Le Massif de Charlevoix Kidsworx Activations
• Mont-Sainte-Anne Dual Slalom
The SilverStar Slopestyle will be live broadcast on crankworx.com
, with photo and video highlights available for all other events.
Registration is now open for those looking to get amongst the action. There will be race categories for Pros, Amateurs and CWNEXT (junior amateur) racers. Prizing will be awarded for each event, with overall titles awarded in the Pro category at the end of the series. Full details can be found here: https://www.crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-canada/
For spectators who want to watch it all go down, the Crankworx Summer Series Canada will be free to attend.
Those keen should keep their eyes locked on crankworx.com
for more details and updates or give their @CrankworxSummerSeries_CA Instagram
a follow.
