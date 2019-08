Crankworx Announces Rider Lists for Whistler

Current overall series leader Isabeau Coudurier will be on the hunt for the elusive to step in Whistler. Photo by Fraser Britton

EWS - Who to Watch For

Richie Rude, getting amongst Whistler's rooty singletrack in 2018. Photo by Fraser Britton

Crankworx Rider Lists Released

100% Dual Slalom Whistler

Kialani Hines, pushing for the win in Rotorua earlier this year. Photo by Fraser Britton

RockShox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge



CLIF Speed & Style

The Big Swede showing big style up against Kyle Strait. Photo by Fraser Britton

Canadian Open DH presented by iXS

Tracey Hannah, dominating in the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS in 2018. Photo by Kike Abelleira

With 675 riders queued up to race this weekend, Crankworx Whistler will be hosting the biggest Enduro World Series race in history.And that’s just one weekend. In total, 10 days of competition will feature 13 races, contests and jam sessions, and see over 1000 pro and amateur athletes from different mountain bike disciplines take part. On top of that, 626 young riders are registered to take part in Kidsworx races and events (with more waitlisted).Overall, the 16th year of Crankworx Whistler is shaping up to be the biggest yet, bringing together the best of the best in Enduro, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Downhill, and Slopestyle.The record-setting EWS number comes from the total riders in three categories of enduro race taking to the trails in Whistler. These include the CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized (pro category and 100) and the Bell Canadian Open Enduro 80 (formerly known as the Challenger).Among the competitors, Jill Kintner, the reigning Queen of Crankworx, set to take on her second EWS race. Kintner came close to dominating in her debut, finishing just behind current series leader Isabeau Courdurier at the season’s second stop in Tasmania. Unforunately Cecile Ravanel, who’s finished first in Whistler the past three years (2016, 2017 and 2018 ) is still recovering from injury.On the men’s side, Martin Maes won’t be eligible to repeat as he serves his suspension, while the status of 2017’s winner is still unknown. Jesse Melamed broke his leg in Val Di Fassa at the fourth EWS round, so the home crowd is still waiting to find out if he’ll be racing this weekend.Likely to be pushing hard for the win in Whistler: Sam Hill, who’s twice come in second here (2017 and 2018 ), Eddie Masters, coming off his first-ever EWS win in France, and Richie Rude, who’s reigned supreme here before (2015 and 2016) and came out of the gate running at this season’s EWS in Italy, taking first.The full start list for the CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro will be released today on https://www.enduroworldseries.com/. Meantime, invited and preliminary elite rider lists have been released for the 100% Dual Slalom Whistler, RockShox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge, CLIF Speed & Style, and Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.The invited rider list for Red Bull Joyride was released in July.Vaea Verbeeck, Kyle Strait, Jill Kintner, Mitch Ropelato, Danielle Beecroft, Matt Sterling, Kialani Hines, Keegan WrigtVaea Verbeeck and Keegan WrightVerbeeck is undefeated in Crankworx Dual Slalom in 2019Kintner won five consecutive Crankworx Whistler Dual Slalom races between 2013 and 2017Sterling, who took down Ropelato in the finals at Crankworx Innsbruck 2019, is just 17-years-oldThe win in Innsbruck was Sterling’s first elite win of his careerAdrien Loron, Jill Kintner, Tomas Lemoine, Kialani Hines, Keegan WrightAdrien Loron/Tomas Lemoine (tied) and Kialani HinesLemoine and Loron have each taken a win and a third place finish this season (Lemoine won Rotorua while Loron won Innsbruck)Hines is undefeated on the Crankworx Pump Track in 2019Kintner and Hines each podiumed four times on the Crankworx Pump Track in 2018, with Kintner sitting one above Hines every timeTomas Lemoine, Billy Meaclam, Martin Söderström, Kyle StraitMartin SöderströmSöderström and Lemoine are tied for the most recent Crankworx Speed & Style wins, at three a piece: Söderström (Rotorua 2015, Rotorua 2018, Innsbruck 2019) vs. Lemoine (Innsbruck 2017, Innsbruck 2018, Whistler 2018 )Lemoine is the defending Crankworx Speed & Style World ChampionMeaclam rose from relative obscurity to beat Söderström in the finals on home soil in Rotorua 2019CLIF Speed & Style at Crankworx Whistler will feature an official women’s category for the first time in 2019Tracey Hannah, Brook MacDonald, Myriam Nicole, Troy Brosnan, Vaea Verbeeck, Sam BlenkinsopTracey Hannah and Brook MacDonaldHannah and MacDonald are both undefeated in the 2019 Crankworx DH Championship seriesHannah has won this event three years running as well as winning the overall championship every year since its inceptionA win in this event for Brosnan would make it five years in a rowVerbeeck will be racing wearing the Canadian flag sleeve, after winning the Canadian National Downhill Championships at the end of JulyBlenkinsop came fourth in this event last year, securing him the King of Crankworx title for 2018Nicole is currently registered to race at Crankworx Whistler, after three+ months of rehab with a foot injuryRiders are ready. Fans are primed. The dirt awaits. Crankworx Whistler 2019 is go.