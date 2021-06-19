Crankworx Announces Second Stop of 2021 World Tour in British Columbia

Jun 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Crankworx has announced it will be returning to B.C. in September for the second stop of the 2021 World Tour.

Over the space of 12 days, the second stop of this year's Crankworx series will feature nine events including Slopestyle. Competing at Crankworx B.C. are 32 King and Queen contenders and 14 Slopestyle riders qualified to compete in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.

The event is set to visit the same locations as last year's CLIF Crankworx Summer Series, this includes SilverStar Mountain Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Golden, and Sun Peaks Resort. Across Crankworx B.C. riders will compete in Downhill, Dual Slalom, Air DH, Pump Track, and Slopestyle.

Unlike last year's Summer Series, Crankworx B.C. will follow the format of a normal event with King and Queen contenders chasing points in the season overall titles. Slopestyle riders will be competing in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championships and with a third Slopestyle event added for 2021 riders will now be able to chase the Triple Crown of Slopestyle prize.

More details about the event are set to be revealed closer to the event including the possibility of allowing spectators. Stay tuned for more information ahead of the event's kick-off on September 6.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Crankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
136920 views
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
79917 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
61618 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
50949 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46837 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
45822 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
45154 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
42408 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 They really tore up the trails when they came through last year. But then again the trail crews smoothed out trails like arm pump and took out roots and filled in potholes and built berms so I guess it evens out in the end? I was surprised at how much wear some trails showed in just one week - more change than they got in months of regular people riding them.
  • 3 0
 Let me in Canada!
  • 1 0
 So we events at multiple different mountains?
  • 1 0
 fkn epic news.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007742
Mobile Version of Website