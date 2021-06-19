Crankworx Announces Second Stop of 2021 World Tour in British Columbia

Crankworx has announced it will be returning to B.C. in September for the second stop of the 2021 World Tour.Over the space of 12 days, the second stop of this year's Crankworx series will feature nine events including Slopestyle. Competing at Crankworx B.C. are 32 King and Queen contenders and 14 Slopestyle riders qualified to compete in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.The event is set to visit the same locations as last year's CLIF Crankworx Summer Series, this includes SilverStar Mountain Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Golden, and Sun Peaks Resort. Across Crankworx B.C. riders will compete in Downhill, Dual Slalom, Air DH, Pump Track, and Slopestyle.Unlike last year's Summer Series, Crankworx B.C. will follow the format of a normal event with King and Queen contenders chasing points in the season overall titles. Slopestyle riders will be competing in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championships and with a third Slopestyle event added for 2021 riders will now be able to chase the Triple Crown of Slopestyle prize.More details about the event are set to be revealed closer to the event including the possibility of allowing spectators. Stay tuned for more information ahead of the event's kick-off on September 6.