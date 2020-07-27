Crankworx Announces Summer Series - 3 Weeks of Live Racing About to Go Off in BC

Jul 27, 2020
by Official Crankworx  


Oh yes. Live racing is back, friends.

Today through August 14, Crankworx is bringing the action from its home in British Columbia to you. We're pioneering the return of live mountain bike racing in a made-for-T.V. (that's right, no spectators), multi-stop series showcasing some of the best that B.C. has to offer.

Over the next three weeks, the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series will bring you:
25 of the world’s best mountain bike athletes.
Three iconic destinations.
Four races per stop.
12+ hours of MTB action.

All culminating in one overall CLIF Crankworx Summer Series title.

Here's who we'll be following as they hit the road and race in Kicking Horse, SilverStar and Sun Peaks.


Each stop will include include four disciplines (Downhill, Dual Slalom, Enduro, and Air DH), with riders competing in an “all-in” format. Basically, everyone races everything.

bigquotesWe are truly blessed here in British Columbia. Not only do we have some of the most amazing mountain biking anywhere in the world, but we have some of the world’s best mountain bike athletes that have grown up here or have made the choice to make B.C. their home. Some of the biggest brands in mountain biking call B.C. home. We are all so lucky to be able to live in Beautiful B.C. Now more than ever.Darren Kinnaird, GM of Crankworx

Coming your way: live broadcasts, event highlights, weekly recaps, and more. The CLIF Crankworx Summer Series will be available right here on Pinkbike, crankworx.com, and EDGEsport (available to view through TV, online and digital services).

Helping fans to follow along with the action safely from home will be the Crankworx Summer Series Fantasy league. Fans will be able to build their dream roster for a chance to win some great prizes from our sponsors. Details at fantasy.crankworx.com.

The CCSS will also feature Crankworx Connect, an online expo featuring live Q&As from Crankworx athletes on-site and around the world, giveaways, tech talks, and more. Crankworx Connect will be available on crankworx.com as well as on Crankworx’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Stay tuned for Pinkbike Primers, broadcast schedule details, course previews, bike checks, tech roundups, and moooooooore. So very much more.

All this to say: your Pinkbike feed is about to explode.

Get stoked. Be safe. Watch #CrankworxFromHome.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Summer Series 2020


23 Comments

  • 29 0
 They should have a correspondent track side reading PB Comments and shouting them at riders as a virtual hecklers rock. Being Aussie and 25 beers deep is optional.
  • 13 0
 No Forrest Riesco?
  • 7 0
 Something is better than nothing. Great work guys
  • 6 0
 Very cool. Will be interesting to see Rheeder racing.
  • 1 0
 That was the first thing I thought! Be very cool to see what a fast lap from him looks like.
  • 3 1
 What a fantastic format for spectators. I'm excited to see Finn on the enduro, see Brett race, see the juniors up against the elite. I'm excited about this!
  • 1 1
 Kinda confused. With no spectators, are these bike parks going to be closed during the events? Silverstar and Sun Peaks have already had some pretty gnarly lineups, reduced hours, etc. With such a limited season I hope they're not going to be shutting things down so some fast people can compete.
  • 3 0
 How are all the Youtubers going to poach this?
  • 3 0
 Maybe they open the greens and blues for the youtuber CrankWorx.
  • 7 0
 can I RIDE the same trail as the EnDuRo crankworx summer series on a HARDTAIL?!?!?!?!? cLiCk To FiNd OuT
  • 2 0
 UCI World CUP Athletes missing: Forest Resco, Ben Wallace, Patrick Laffrey, Kendal McLean.
  • 2 1
 Really excited for this !! Also pumped for more footage of some different bike parks .
  • 2 0
 @MarkWallace takes enduro title!
  • 1 0
 Stoked for this! Saw a bunch of those names all at Silverstar this weekend.
  • 2 1
 Great lineup of racers. Go guys and girls!
  • 2 0
 Are you kidding me ?
  • 2 3
 9/25 from Squamish; Kootenays and the North are under vastly under represented! Watch for Wallace holding it down for the Island.
  • 1 0
 I am so excited for this. PS my moneys on Finn to dominate
  • 1 0
 Brett Rheeder racing enduro???
  • 1 1
 Any spots for entry level racers?
  • 1 1
 YES
  • 1 1
 Oh hell yeah
  • 1 1
 Awesome.

