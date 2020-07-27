Crankworx Announces Summer Series - 3 Weeks of Live Racing About to Go Off in BC

Oh yes. Live racing is back, friends.
Today through August 14, Crankworx is bringing the action from its home in British Columbia to you. We're pioneering the return of live mountain bike racing in a made-for-T.V. (that's right, no spectators), multi-stop series showcasing some of the best that B.C. has to offer.
Over the next three weeks, the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series will bring you:
25 of the world’s best mountain bike athletes.
Three iconic destinations.
Four races per stop.
12+ hours of MTB action.
All culminating in one overall CLIF Crankworx Summer Series title.
Here's who we'll be following as they hit the road and race in Kicking Horse, SilverStar and Sun Peaks.
Each stop will include include four disciplines (Downhill, Dual Slalom, Enduro, and Air DH), with riders competing in an “all-in” format. Basically, everyone races everything.
|We are truly blessed here in British Columbia. Not only do we have some of the most amazing mountain biking anywhere in the world, but we have some of the world’s best mountain bike athletes that have grown up here or have made the choice to make B.C. their home. Some of the biggest brands in mountain biking call B.C. home. We are all so lucky to be able to live in Beautiful B.C. Now more than ever.—Darren Kinnaird, GM of Crankworx
Coming your way: live broadcasts, event highlights, weekly recaps, and more. The CLIF Crankworx Summer Series will be available right here on Pinkbike, crankworx.com, and EDGEsport (available to view through TV, online and digital services).
Helping fans to follow along with the action safely from home will be the Crankworx Summer Series Fantasy league. Fans will be able to build their dream roster for a chance to win some great prizes from our sponsors. Details at fantasy.crankworx.com
.
The CCSS will also feature Crankworx Connect, an online expo featuring live Q&As from Crankworx athletes on-site and around the world, giveaways, tech talks, and more. Crankworx Connect will be available on crankworx.com as well as on Crankworx’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Stay tuned for Pinkbike Primers, broadcast schedule details, course previews, bike checks, tech roundups, and moooooooore. So very much more.
All this to say: your Pinkbike feed is about to explode.
Get stoked. Be safe. Watch #CrankworxFromHome.
