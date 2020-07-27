Crankworx Announces Summer Series - 3 Weeks of Live Racing About to Go Off in BC

We are truly blessed here in British Columbia. Not only do we have some of the most amazing mountain biking anywhere in the world, but we have some of the world’s best mountain bike athletes that have grown up here or have made the choice to make B.C. their home. Some of the biggest brands in mountain biking call B.C. home. We are all so lucky to be able to live in Beautiful B.C. Now more than ever. — Darren Kinnaird, GM of Crankworx