Crankworx B.C. Set to Launch September 22

We're queuing up some hero dirt as we get ready to launch Crankworx B.C. this September. Originally scheduled for earlier in the month, the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour will now be coming live from Canada to the world, September 22 through October 2.
The change was made to create more ease for international athletes who will be travelling to B.C. to compete in this second stop of the 2021 Crankworx World Tour.
|The world is opening up, but there are still some intricacies to travel when it comes to international competition. In order to make it as smooth an experience as possible, we’ve opted to push our dates by a couple weeks in September. As a bonus, this will give us the opportunity to share a taste of fall in B.C. with our athletes and the world, which is often some of the best riding of the year.— Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director
In addition to the date change, we're stoked to share the timing of the three stops and the list of events that'll take place at the three-stop Crankworx competition series.
Overall, Crankworx B.C. will include 10 days, nine races/contests and six different disciplines, with five events broadcast live on Red Bull TV.
Locations:
• September 22-24: Sun Peaks Resort
• September 26-28: Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
• September 30-October 2: SilverStar Mountain Resort
Disciplines:
• Downhill
• Dual Slalom
• Air Downhill
• Speed & Style
• Pump Track
• Slopestyle
The Slopestyle contest will be the second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event of the season. The new course at SilverStar has been in the works since the summer of 2019, combining the vision, creativity and muscle of Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff.
|At the time, it [the goal] was to build a progressive course with added smaller features blended into the bigger, more typical slopestyle features. The idea with this was to have a course more welcoming to less experienced riders. However, as time has gone by we were faced with some limitations with the construction and will no longer be adding the smaller features into the mix. The course will, however, be built for maximum progression. Slopestyle courses should be built where the riders don't have to think about the course but rather on their tricks and runs being put together and it's my goal to make sure that happens. Working with Matt is great. He brings a lot to the table with his ideas and work ethic. We’ve worked alongside for some time now so we both know how things need to get done and to what standard. I’m excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on, I truly think it will be a unique course that the riders will be able to throw down… I just hope that we get lucky with weather and that the riders can feel their fingers while they are riding!— Brett Rheeder
We'll be releasing the full schedule and the list of qualified and invited riders in the coming weeks. Riders will include King and Queen contenders who are on the hunt for the overall titles, along with Slopestyle riders qualified to compete in the SWC.
Coverage will include live racing and competition on Red Bull TV, event highlights, behind-the-scenes action, and more. In addition to pro racing and competition, the full scope of the event (spectators, etc.) will be determined closer to kick-off as we can assess what can safely be added.
Stay tuned for all that goodness, and more, as we count down the weeks and days to the second of three 2021 Crankworx World Tour stops.
Also wondering if crankworks whis is a thing of the past, but I was thinking maybe it just gets too crowded being so close to lower mainland, states, etc? Maybe the new format spreads it across resorts to give it more of a locals vibe? Idk but last time I was at crankworks whis in 2017 it was SO packed. Really seemed to ramp up in attendance from early 2010's.
But hey, look on the brightside. Bearclaw invitational next summer! He's out there working on the course now and it looks sick.
There is no disagreement with management. Crankworx ain't going anywhere. Whistler Village and it's residents aren't ready to have that may dirtbags back in their town yet. A COVID outbreak in the Sea to Sky would cripple the local economy.
Yeah super stoked for that. Party on the island!
