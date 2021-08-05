Crankworx B.C. Set to Launch September 22

At the time, it [the goal] was to build a progressive course with added smaller features blended into the bigger, more typical slopestyle features. The idea with this was to have a course more welcoming to less experienced riders. However, as time has gone by we were faced with some limitations with the construction and will no longer be adding the smaller features into the mix. The course will, however, be built for maximum progression. Slopestyle courses should be built where the riders don't have to think about the course but rather on their tricks and runs being put together and it's my goal to make sure that happens. Working with Matt is great. He brings a lot to the table with his ideas and work ethic. We’ve worked alongside for some time now so we both know how things need to get done and to what standard. I’m excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on, I truly think it will be a unique course that the riders will be able to throw down… I just hope that we get lucky with weather and that the riders can feel their fingers while they are riding! — Brett Rheeder