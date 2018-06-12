Get Ready For Two Weeks of Crankworx Action

Sometimes you look at a jump and you know. Instant icon. OAKLEY Official Alpine Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK. Photo: Fraser Britton

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

Trail fairies are hard at work, and the world's best are getting ready to fly. Photos: Valentin Ducrettet and Fraser Britton

What Lies Ahead

Crankworx Innsbruck

Crankworx Les Gets

What Went Down in Rotorua

Kintner, taking the Rotorua Slalom by storm. Photo: Fraser Britton

Current Top Five Standings

King of Crankworx



Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)

Total Points: 500

Rotorua Enduro: 150

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 150

Rotorua Downhill: 150

Rotorua Air DH: 50



Mick Hannah (AUS)

Total Points: 325

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 75

Rotorua Downhill: 100

Rotorua Air DH: 150



Matt Walker (NZL)

Total Points: 305

Rotorua Enduro: 115

Rotorua Dual Slalom: 50

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 40

Rotorua Air DH: 100



Tomas Slavik (CZE)

Total Points: 280

Rotorua Dual Slalom: 150

Rotorua Dual Speed & Style: 25

Rotorua Pump Track: 30

Rotorua Air DH: 75



Keegan Wright (NZL)

Total Points: 275

Rotorua Enduro: 225

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 50



Queen of Crankworx



Jill Kintner (USA)

Total Points: 565

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 75

Rotorua Dual Slalom: 150

Rotorua Pump Track: 150

Rotorua Downhill: 40

Rotorua Air DH: 150



Casey Brown (CAN)

Total Points: 425

Rotorua Enduro: 225

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 100

Rotorua Whip-Off: 100



Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Total Points: 365

Rotorua Enduro: 115

Rotorua Redwoods DH: 150

Rotorua Air DH: 100



Tahnee Seagrave (GBR)

Total Points: 225

Rotorua Dual Slalom: 75

Rotorua Downhill: 150



Kialani Hines (USA)

Total Points: 200

Rotorua Dual Slalom: 100

Rotorua Pump Track: 100



Brosnan and Hannah, both back and ready to defend. Photos: Fraser Britton

Who’s Back In, Who’s Out and Who to Watch For

Back in the Game

Out

Who to Watch For - King and Queen Contenders, and Beyond

Currently in the lead for the overall in UCI DH, Myriam Nicole is back for DH glory in Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton

What’s Coming and Where the Points will be Won

Downhill

"The Rough One." Not named after Blenki's hands. Photo: Fraser Britton

Head-to-Head

2017's perfect Pump Track returns to Innsbruck, while Loron seeks to recapture the Les Gets 2017 glory. Photos: Fraser Britton

Inspired by the beauty that was the Kiwi Dual Slalom track, the French are ready to roll out their own dirt carpet. Photo: Valentin Ducrettet

Whip-Off

Photo: Fraser Britton

Slopestyle

Tomas Lemoine putting on a podium-worthy Slope performance at Crankworx Innsbruck 2017. Photo: Fraser Britton

Finishing touches and final pieces of the puzzle. It's all coming together.

What’s on the Line

Get in on the Action

These goats know. Better get moving - nearly showtime. Photo: Valentin Ducrettet

