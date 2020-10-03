Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Oct 3, 2020
by
Samantha Saskia Dugon
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
BIKE CHECK
Kaos Seagrave's
Canyon Sender
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon
Kaos and his Canyon Sender
Canyon Sender
Frame:
Canyon Sender, size large
Fork:
Fox 40's 29er, 88psi, 4 volume spacers, HSC 6, LSC 8, HSR 3, LSR 4
Wheels:
DT Swiss EX 511 29er rims, DT 240 EXP hubs
Tires:
Schwalbe Magic Mary First Rides (Don't look at them, they're SUPER secret...)
Drivetrain:
Shimano Saint
Brakes:
Shimano Saint, 203mm rotors
Cockpit:
Renthal Fatbars at 765mm width, 31.8mm clamp with a 20mm rise, Renthal Integra 45mm reach stem with 10mm rise, Ergon GFR1 grips, custom FMD oil slick collars
Pedals:
Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle & Seatpost
G5 seatpost with Ergon SMD2 saddle
For downhill Kaos runs the central position and for freeride swaps over to the short position which reduces the reach by 8mm.
Sparkles everywhere
Top tube
This is my favourite race bike I've had!
—
Kaos Seagrave
Crankbrother Mallets
From matte black to glossy sparkles.
Cockpit view
The Senders cable routing keeps the cables looking clean
The new Ergon GFR1 grips designed by FMD
Grip tape on the Shimano Saint levers for extra grip in the wettest of conditions
The old faithful Marsh Guard redesigned to fit the new Fox forks
Peatys Protect and Shine bringing out the best of the glossy frame
It wouldn't be Kaos Seagrave's bike without a dash of pink.
Ergon SMD2 Saddle
Shimano Saint brakes paired with 203mm rotors
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Canyon
Canyon Sender
Kaos Seagrave
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
72849 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
58228 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
45964 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
44565 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
43613 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
39300 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
37155 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
34825 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
ninjatarian
(27 mins ago)
“This is my favourite race bike I've had!“
What an insightful bike check.
[Reply]
1
0
dburbs
(7 mins ago)
......looks.........like...........a...............................................................................session.....
[Reply]
1
0
Jaib06
(13 mins ago)
Kaos' bikes are always the nicest, he is clearly very fast, but knows how to have fun and be stylish.
[Reply]
1
0
knightmarerider
(10 mins ago)
There must be a standard on counting clicks from close/open I didn't know about but everyone doing bike checks just know.
[Reply]
1
0
NorCalNomad
(4 mins ago)
Fox and RS do from closed. CaneCreek (at least use to) do it from open.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008769
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
What an insightful bike check.
Post a Comment