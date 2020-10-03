Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 3, 2020
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Kaos Seagrave's
Canyon Sender
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

Kaos and his Canyon Sender

Canyon Sender
Frame: Canyon Sender, size large
Fork: Fox 40's 29er, 88psi, 4 volume spacers, HSC 6, LSC 8, HSR 3, LSR 4
Wheels: DT Swiss EX 511 29er rims, DT 240 EXP hubs
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary First Rides (Don't look at them, they're SUPER secret...)
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbars at 765mm width, 31.8mm clamp with a 20mm rise, Renthal Integra 45mm reach stem with 10mm rise, Ergon GFR1 grips, custom FMD oil slick collars
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Saddle & Seatpost G5 seatpost with Ergon SMD2 saddle

For downhill Kaos runs the central position and for freeride swaps over to the short position which reduces the reach by 8mm.

Sparkles everywhere
Top tube

bigquotesThis is my favourite race bike I've had!Kaos Seagrave

Crankbrother Mallets
From matte black to glossy sparkles.

Cockpit view

The Senders cable routing keeps the cables looking clean

The new Ergon GFR1 grips designed by FMD
Grip tape on the Shimano Saint levers for extra grip in the wettest of conditions

The old faithful Marsh Guard redesigned to fit the new Fox forks
Peatys Protect and Shine bringing out the best of the glossy frame

It wouldn't be Kaos Seagrave's bike without a dash of pink.

Ergon SMD2 Saddle
Shimano Saint brakes paired with 203mm rotors


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 “This is my favourite race bike I've had!“

What an insightful bike check.
  • 1 0
 ......looks.........like...........a...............................................................................session.....
  • 1 0
 Kaos' bikes are always the nicest, he is clearly very fast, but knows how to have fun and be stylish.
  • 1 0
 There must be a standard on counting clicks from close/open I didn't know about but everyone doing bike checks just know.
  • 1 0
 Fox and RS do from closed. CaneCreek (at least use to) do it from open.

