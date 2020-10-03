Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Canyon Sender Frame: Canyon Sender, size large Fork: Fox 40's 29er, 88psi, 4 volume spacers, HSC 6, LSC 8, HSR 3, LSR 4 Wheels: DT Swiss EX 511 29er rims, DT 240 EXP hubs Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary First Rides (Don't look at them, they're SUPER secret...) Drivetrain: Shimano Saint Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203mm rotors Cockpit: Renthal Fatbars at 765mm width, 31.8mm clamp with a 20mm rise, Renthal Integra 45mm reach stem with 10mm rise, Ergon GFR1 grips, custom FMD oil slick collars Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH Saddle & Seatpost G5 seatpost with Ergon SMD2 saddle

For downhill Kaos runs the central position and for freeride swaps over to the short position which reduces the reach by 8mm.