Crankworx Cairns Announces Preliminary Rider Lists, Course Updates & More

The countdown is on, and the world's best mountain bikers are headed to the adventure capital of Australia – Cairns. This year's Crankworx festival is revving up to be an epic celebration of mountain bike action, community spirit, and the breathtaking natural wonders that define this region as a bucket list destination. Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical rainforest, the unofficial “Party Edition” of Crankworx, running from May 22-26, is gearing up to be an unforgettable experience. (Re-)Building on Legacy
Behind the scenes, a team of experts is crafting exciting new designs for the courses at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park. Building on its long history of hosting World Championships and premier biking competitions, the revamped courses promise to take the Crankworx experience to new heights of excitement and spectacle. Since the mid-90, Smithfield’s iconic rainforest trails have played host to numerous elite-level mountain bike competitions, and this year’s Crankworx Cairns looks set to build on that rich heritage while pushing the boundaries for innovation in course design.
Australian Harriet Burbidge-Smith will return to defend her Gold medal at the Speed & Style before starting at the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle. (c) Clint Trahan
In response to the recent challenges posed by tropical cyclone Jasper, the Crankworx team has embarked on a journey of renewal and reinvention. While repairing damage across the park, the team has taken the opportunity to reimagine certain areas, including the Slopestyle and Whip-Off courses. Event Director Nathan Basset and his team are committed to delivering an adrenaline-charged experience for riders while focusing on the preservation of the park’s natural beauty.
|The aftermath of cyclone Jasper presented us with an opportunity to rethink and refine our courses.—Event Director, Nathan Basset
Crankworx Cairns remains steadfast in its dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Through partnerships with local organisations such as the Marlin Coast Men's Shed and the Mountain Bike Club, Crankworx continues its commitment to reforestation and sustainability initiatives, ensuring that the event leaves a positive impact on both the environment and the community. Who To Watch at Crankworx Cairns
Australian riders are ready to return and set their mark once again on the global stage, with Jayce Cunning, earning Gold at the 2023 Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge, poised to demonstrate his versatility across a range of events including the Specialized Dual Slalom, Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge, Speed & Style, and the Official Australian Whip-Off Championships. Local hero and last year’s Downhill winner Mick Hannah is gearing up to compete in the Specialized Dual Slalom, the RockShox Downhill, and Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge, alongside his teammate Ryan Gilchrist, currently ranked second in the King of Crankworx standings and last year’s Dual Slalom victor, who is a force to be reckoned with.
Cairns local Mick Hannah will keep the crowds on their toes when flying down the RockShox Downhill course. (c) Clint Trahan]
Fan-favourites Harriet “Haz” Burbidge-Smith and Caroline Buchanan will also be fighting for Aussie Gold across various disciplines. Haz will be taking on the Specialized Dual Slalom and the Speed & Style, aiming to repeat last year’s victory, while Buchanan will be pushing limits at the Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge, where she grabbed Gold last year, and Speed & Style. Both are also hot contenders for the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle podium, having ranked second and third at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Crankworx Rotorua earlier this year. Find the preliminary rider lists of all Crankworx Cairns events further down the page.
Aussies Caroline Buchanan and Jayce Cunning will both come back, trying to repeat their victories from last year's Pump Track Challenge. (c) Clint Trahan
As preparations for the 2024 event continue, Crankworx invites riders and spectators alike to join in the excitement and celebration of mountain biking culture alongside community events, concerts and a lot of Party in Paradise
. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as the countdown to Crankworx 2024 begins.
Get your festival passes are at www.crankworx.com/cairns/passes/
.
Athlete registration is available here: www.crankworx.com/athletes/locations/cairns/Preliminary Rider Lists - Crankworx Cairns 2023