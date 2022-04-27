Crankworx Adds Cairns Stop in October

We are so stoked to be bringing Crankworx to Cairns. Where else can you watch the biggest names in the sport throw down, surrounded by the best backdrop in the world - the historic rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef? It’s a chance not only to showcase the trails that have brought world’s best athletes from all over the world to Cairns, but also the destination, the culture and heritage and our good old fashioned Aussie hospitality. Having travelled to Rotorua and seen the festival in action there, and the effect it’s had on the local community, it’s easy to see what an opportunity this is for both Cairns and Crankworx. It’s the perfect fit – world class mountain biking in a world class destination. Along with our partners at Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and Cairns Regional Council, we can’t wait to put on a good show. — Matt Hilton CEO of Crankworx Cairns