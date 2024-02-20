Crankworx Cancels Summer Series New Zealand After Christchurch Fires

Kia ora everyone!



As many of you know, the recent fire in the Port Hills of Christchurch has had a significant impact on the @christchurchprk (CAP), the scheduled venue for Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand from

March 1-3, 2024.



Firstly, we want to express our gratitude to the emergency responder crews and our mates at CAP for their swift and tireless efforts in response to the fires. The situation remains in the hands of the fire service and the full impact on the Port Hills, CAP, and surrounding areas is yet to be fully determined.



It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the complete cancellation of Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand 2024.



Despite exhaustive efforts by the Crankworx team, the Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP) crew, and our friends at ChristchurchNZ, we have been left with no choice due to the extensive damage to the courses and ongoing safety concerns on the site, making it impossible to proceed with the event as planned for March 1-3, 2024.



We are incredibly saddened by this outcome and want to assure you that our thoughts and support remain with the teams on the ground who are working tirelessly in firefighting and containment efforts.



Our hearts go out to each of you as we navigate this challenging time together!



If you can, please support Christchurch Foundation’s Port Hills regeneration efforts - link in our bio.



Please note that @crankworxrotorua remains scheduled for March 16-24, 2024.



Thank you for your patience and understanding, while we navigate these uncertain times.

Ngã mihi nui ki a koutou katoa

(“Acknowledgements to you all”) — Crankworx