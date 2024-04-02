Video: Crankworx Chronicles with Gowaan Collective

We're excited to present to you Crankworx Chronicles with Gowaan Collective, straight out of the first round of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 in Rotorua, New Zealand! This is our first event as a team and we think it was pretty successful, we had multiple podiums, big crashes, lots of biking, and heaps of fun! Grab your bowl of cereal, a cuppa, or your favourite dessert - and enjoy the watch!
Videography: JXN Visuals
Produced & Edited by: Martha Gill
Riders: Martha Gill & Jayden Fleming
Staff: Mops