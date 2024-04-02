Video: Crankworx Chronicles with Gowaan Collective

Videography: JXN Visuals

Produced & Edited by: Martha Gill

Riders: Martha Gill & Jayden Fleming

Staff: Mops

We're excited to present to you Crankworx Chronicles with Gowaan Collective, straight out of the first round of the Crankworx World Tour 2024 in Rotorua, New Zealand! This is our first event as a team and we think it was pretty successful, we had multiple podiums, big crashes, lots of biking, and heaps of fun! Grab your bowl of cereal, a cuppa, or your favourite dessert - and enjoy the watch!