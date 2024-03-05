Crankworx Confirms Dates, Announces Summer Series Canada & First Ever Women’s Slopestyle World Championship

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx World Tour
The anticipation is building as the 2024 Crankworx World Tour prepares to kick off, promising a thrilling season of mountain biking. Keep reading to get all the news including confirmed dates, revamped courses, Crankworx Summer Series Canada events, and the first ever Women’s Slopestyle World Championship!Crankworx Rotorua Celebrates 10 Years
The tour kicks off with the 10th anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua
in less than two weeks. Riders will tackle the iconic trails of the Whakarewarewa Forest at the RockShox Taniwha Downhill before the action moves to Skyline Rotorua. The spectacular lineup of events, including the Specialized Dual Slalom, Speed & Style, Pump Track Challenge, Whip-Off and Air DH, is topped off by crowd-pleaser Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza.
This year for the first time, all disciplines across the Crankworx World Tour host men’s and women’s categories. The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, taking place on March 24, is making history, being the first ever Women’s Slopestyle World Championship.
Covering the action on site will be Katy Winton, a frequenter of the Crankworx World Tour, conveying the spirit and atmosphere of the festival via @crankworx on Instagram
. Katy is providing fans on-site and at home with inside scoop on athletes, behind-the-scenes content and tips for events and activations to watch out for.Paradise Edition in Cairns
Heading to Queensland, Australia next, Crankworx Cairns
returns for the Paradise Edition
from May 22-26. Alongside Specialized Dual Slalom, RockShox Downhill and Slopestyle, an epic Super Saturday will see the combination of Speed & Style and a Pump Track like never before, delivered under lights for the first time Down Under. As the hot Cairns sun sets, party vibes and energy will be high, whilst the Aussies Caroline Buchanan and Jayce Cunning defend their titles.
The Ultimate Mountain Bike Experience in Austria
Aussies Caroline Buchanan and Jayce Cunning are defending their Pump Track victories from last year’s Crankworx Cairns. (c) Crankworx
From June 12-16, the Crankworx World Tour heads to Austria for a week of intense competitions. Returning for its 8th edition, Crankworx Innsbruck
is coming back with a newly designed and relocated Dual Slalom track, planned to run alongside the updated Speed & Style course. The festival will also include the crowd-favourite Thule Slopestyle event as well as the Crankworx Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge presented by Raiffeisen Club Tirol, and the Official European Whip-Off Championships, set against the scenic backdrop of the Tyrolean Alps.
Back To Where It All Began
The Thule Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck with the most scenic backdrop! (c) Crankworx
Returning to where it all began in 2004, the Crankworx World Tour concludes in its birthplace July 19-28. With ten days filled with top notch riding, awe-inspiring new tricks, and celebrating the world’s best freeride mountain bike athletes, Crankworx Whistler
is also bringing new – and old – events. A favourite of athletes and spectators alike is confirmed to return in 2024 with the Garbanzo Downhill. This year’s festival also welcomes a fresh addition with the evening networking event Aspire hosted by Grow Cycling and proudly supported by Crankworx Whistler. Scheduled for July 22, this event is designed to unite the mountain bike industry, athletes, and underrepresented communities.
Crankworx Summer Series Canada Confirmed for 2024
Bas van Steenbergen at the last Garbanzo Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2019. (c) Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series Canada is back, bringing the Crankworx experience to Ontario and New Brunswick. With two festivals confirmed at this point, these events will host mountain bike competitions for amateur and pro athletes, focusing on local riders and the next generation. Taking place at the peak of summer in July, Crankworx Summer Series Horsehoe Resort
returns with an Air DH, a Slopestyle and a Dual Slalom event located in the beautiful Oro-Medonte, just an hour outside the big city, Toronto. In August, the action moves to the inaugural Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf Bike Park
. Being hosted at Sugarloaf Bike Park for the first time, this festival brings exciting events and new courses to the tour, including a Dual Slalom, a Slopestyle and Downhill competition as well as several Kidsworx events, highlighting the festival’s commitment to fostering local talent in Atlantic Canada.A New Era for Women in Freeride Mountain Biking
Topping off all the amazing news for 2024, Crankworx enters a new era of freeride mountain biking, with women competing in all disciplines. Making history, the first ever Women’s Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship will make stops at all four Crankworx World Tour festivals: Rotorua, Cairns, Innsbruck, and Whistler.Here's A Summary of All Dates:
• March 16-24: Crankworx Rotorua
• May 22-26: Crankworx Cairns
• June 12-16: Crankworx Innsbruck
• July 19-28: Crankworx WhistlerNEW!
Crankworx Summer Series Canada:
• July 5-7: Horseshoe Resort
• August 16-18: Sugarloaf Bike Park
