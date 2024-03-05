Crankworx Confirms Dates, Announces Summer Series Canada & First Ever Women’s Slopestyle World Championship

This year, the female rider field around Kiwi Robin Goomes will get more time in the air at the first Women’s Slopestyle World Championship. (c) Crankworx

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx World Tour

Crankworx Rotorua Celebrates 10 Years

Crankworx Rotorua

Paradise Edition in Cairns

Crankworx Cairns

Aussies Caroline Buchanan and Jayce Cunning are defending their Pump Track victories from last year’s Crankworx Cairns. (c) Crankworx

The Ultimate Mountain Bike Experience in Austria

Crankworx Innsbruck

The Thule Slopestyle at Crankworx Innsbruck with the most scenic backdrop! (c) Crankworx

Back To Where It All Began

Crankworx Whistler

Bas van Steenbergen at the last Garbanzo Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2019. (c) Crankworx

Crankworx Summer Series Canada Confirmed for 2024

Crankworx Summer Series Horsehoe Resort

Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf Bike Park

A New Era for Women in Freeride Mountain Biking

Here's A Summary of All Dates:

NEW!