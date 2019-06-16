FANTASY

Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking and swap out your team ahead of the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle.


@Fiat500girl 's winning Downhill team


@kjarval is leading after this round with 1107 points after three events, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle and the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club. Get your Slopestyle team lined up before the live broadcast starts at 3:30 pm CEST today!

Live Broadcast Schedule:

Crankworx Innsbruck, June 12-16

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
New time
Sunday, June 16th 3:30 am CEST
Sunday, June 16th 6:30 am PDT



Prizes

Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize

At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap, and a limited edition Crankworx Innsbruck fender.





Trip Details:

Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, including airfare, 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for the winner and his/her guest to Whistler, BC from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights accommodation in Whistler, BC for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional Airport to Hotel for the winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP Passes


Good luck!





4 Comments

  • + 3
 Start lists are available on Crankworx.com. If riders don't start that's not the fault of Pinkbike, Some competitors choose to not race the final after entry and practice. Crankworx is a time/weather variable event and the schedule changes as necessary, again not the fault of Pinkbike.
Some of the course is not covered by camera and this is difficult to overcome whilst a changing schedule impacts on the distribution of broadcast facilities across events.
Above all, these are monetary free broadcasts and a free competition to win a rad prize. Pinkbike/Crankworx have done their best to make things an even playing field for all entrants. Time to enjoy the coverage we get live, accept that changes are made to the events and be stoked you are getting to see some top class riding across the events.
Have a nice day Beer
  • + 1
 Why were so many riders not racing and/or (more likely), the start lists not correct.

Not winning any trip to whistler this year
  • + 2
 PB Fantasy turning into a game of pick your riders and hope they actually start. Ignore the supposed 'start lists'.
  • + 1
 yes, that suck

Post a Comment



