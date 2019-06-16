Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

The results are in for the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking
and swap out your team
ahead of the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle.
@kjarval @Fiat500girl 's winning Downhill team
is leading after this round with 1107 points after three events, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle and the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club. Get your Slopestyle team lined up before the live broadcast starts at 3:30 pm CEST today!Live Broadcast Schedule:
Crankworx Innsbruck, June 12-16Crankworx Innsbruck SlopestyleNew time
Sunday, June 16th 3:30 am CEST
Sunday, June 16th 6:30 am PDT
Prizes
Trip Details:
Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize
At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap, and a limited edition Crankworx Innsbruck fender.
Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, including airfare, 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for the winner and his/her guest to Whistler, BC from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights accommodation in Whistler, BC for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional Airport to Hotel for the winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP Passes
Good luck!
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
4 Comments
Some of the course is not covered by camera and this is difficult to overcome whilst a changing schedule impacts on the distribution of broadcast facilities across events.
Above all, these are monetary free broadcasts and a free competition to win a rad prize. Pinkbike/Crankworx have done their best to make things an even playing field for all entrants. Time to enjoy the coverage we get live, accept that changes are made to the events and be stoked you are getting to see some top class riding across the events.
Have a nice day
Not winning any trip to whistler this year
Post a Comment