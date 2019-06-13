FANTASY

Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the first Fantasy Crankworx event. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking and swap out your team ahead of the Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge.


@mwells77 winning Dual Slalom team


@mwells77 is leading after this round, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, Rockshox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge, Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle and the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club.

Live Broadcast Schedule:

Crankworx Innsbruck, June 12-16

RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge
Thursday, June 13th 8:00 pm CEST
Thursday, June 13th 11:00 am PDT

Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck
Friday, June 14th 5:30 pm CEST
Friday, June 14th 8:30 am PDT

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
New time
Saturday, June 15th 9:00 am CEST
Saturday, June 15th 8:00 am PDT

iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
Sunday, June 16th 3:30 pm CEST
Sunday, June 16th 12 am PDT



Prizes

Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize

At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap, and a limited edition Crankworx Innsbruck fender.





Trip Details:

Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, including airfare, 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for the winner and his/her guest to Whistler, BC from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights accommodation in Whistler, BC for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional Airport to Hotel for the winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP Passes


Good luck!





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Didn’t even have an hour to switch up my team... sitting sixteenth and probably wont be soon
  • + 3
 That was a fail...
  • + 1
 Bye bye whistler trip. I scored a full 20 points
  • + 0
 could be worse Smile Im in 14th so i dont know what ur doing
  • + 1
 Pump track 1st round results are up

