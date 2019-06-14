FANTASY

Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck event. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking and swap out your team ahead of the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle.


@cdnryder winning Speed & Style team


@Skux is leading after this round with 781 points after two events, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle and the iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club. Get your Slopestyle team lined up before the live broadcast starts at 9am CEST Saturday!

Live Broadcast Schedule:

Crankworx Innsbruck, June 12-16

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
New time
Saturday, June 15th 9:00 am CEST
Saturday, June 15th 8:00 am PDT

iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club
Sunday, June 16th 3:30 pm CEST
Sunday, June 16th 12 am PDT



Prizes

Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize

At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap, and a limited edition Crankworx Innsbruck fender.





Trip Details:

Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, including airfare, 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for the winner and his/her guest to Whistler, BC from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights accommodation in Whistler, BC for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional Airport to Hotel for the winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP Passes


Good luck!





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
123818 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
89488 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
64550 views
Caminade Shows Off Prototype Titanium Enduro Bike
45783 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
44810 views
Check Out: Fenders, Flat Pedal Shoes, a Protective Pack & More - June 2019
39488 views
6 Key Facts From the EWS Health Study
37584 views
38 Sick Scrubs from the Leogang DH World Cup 2019
34422 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031015
Mobile Version of Website