Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the first Fantasy Crankworx event. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking and swap out your team ahead of the RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge.


@BST33 's winning Dual Slalom team


@BST33 is leading after this round, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge, CLIF Speed & Style, Red Bull Joyride and the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.

Live Broadcast Schedule:

Crankworx Whistler, August 10-18

RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge
Thursday, August 15th 8:00 pm PDT
Thursday, August 15th 5:00 am CEST

CLIF Speed & Style
Friday, August 16th 6:00 pm PDT
Saturday, August 17th 3:00 am CEST
*NB: Men's only

Red Bull Joyride
Saturday, August 17th 4:30 pm PDT
Sunday, August 18th 1:30 am CEST

Canadian Open DH presented by iXS
Sunday, August 18th 2:00 pm PDT
Sunday, August 18th 11:00 pm CEST



Prizes

Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize

At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the top team will win a trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.





Trip Details:

• Trip for two to a 2020 Crankworx World Tour Stop of the winner’s choice. Including airfare (if required), 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for winner and his/her guest to Whistler, Rotorua or Innsbruck from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights’ accommodation in the World Tour Stop of choice for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional airport to hotel for winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx VIP Passes
• Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate
• A MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, and Backcountry Research strap.


Good luck!





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


1 Comment

  • + 1
 But acording to these times pump track has been dones already, but on Another article It says its on friday. Does someone now when It actually is?

Post a Comment



