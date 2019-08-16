Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Pumptrack - Crankworx Whistler 2019

The results are in for the first Fantasy Crankworx event. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking
and swap out your team
ahead of the CLIF Speed and Style.
@MrBalfa @eyjafjallajokull 's winning Dual Slalom team
is leading after this round, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge, CLIF Speed & Style, Red Bull Joyride and the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.Live Broadcast Schedule:
Crankworx Whistler, August 10-18 CLIF Speed & Style
Friday, August 16th 6:00 pm PDT
Saturday, August 17th 3:00 am CEST*NB: Men's onlyRed Bull Joyride
Saturday, August 17th 4:30 pm PDT
Sunday, August 18th 1:30 am CESTCanadian Open DH presented by iXS
Sunday, August 18th 2:00 pm PDT
Sunday, August 18th 11:00 pm CEST
Prizes
Trip Details:
Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize
At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the top team will win a trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.
• Trip for two to a 2020 Crankworx World Tour Stop of the winner’s choice. Including airfare (if required), 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for winner and his/her guest to Whistler, Rotorua or Innsbruck from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights’ accommodation in the World Tour Stop of choice for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional airport to hotel for winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx VIP Passes
• Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate
• A MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, and Backcountry Research strap.
Good luck!
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
0 Comments
Post a Comment