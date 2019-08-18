Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

The results are in for the fourth Fantasy Crankworx event. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking and swap out your team ahead of the final event of the week, the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.


@dirtjump30 's winning Slopestyle team


@Caleb366 is leading after this round, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge, CLIF Speed & Style, Red Bull Joyride and the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.

Live Broadcast Schedule:

Crankworx Whistler, August 10-18

Canadian Open DH presented by iXS
Sunday, August 18th 2:00 pm PDT
Sunday, August 18th 11:00 pm CEST



Prizes

Crankworx Whistler Grand Prize

At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the top team will win a trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.





Trip Details:

• Trip for two to a 2020 Crankworx World Tour Stop of the winner’s choice. Including airfare (if required), 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.
• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for winner and his/her guest to Whistler, Rotorua or Innsbruck from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address
• 5 nights’ accommodation in the World Tour Stop of choice for the winner and his/her guest
• Transfers from regional airport to hotel for winner and his/her guest
• 2 Crankworx VIP Passes
• Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate
• A MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, and Backcountry Research strap.


Good luck!





