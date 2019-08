Crankworx Fantasy League Results for Speed and Style - Crankworx Whistler 2019

@chribi 's winning Speed and Style team





At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the top team will win a trip for 2 to a Crankworx World Tour Stop in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap.









The results are in for the third Fantasy Crankworx event. See who won, check out how you did in the Global ranking and swap out your team ahead of Red Bull Joyride. @MrBalfa and @BST33 are leading after this round, but the winner will need to have top teams in the 100% Dual Slalom, RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge, CLIF Speed & Style, Red Bull Joyride and the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.Crankworx Whistler, August 10-18Saturday, August 17th 4:30 pm PDTSunday, August 18th 1:30 am CESTSunday, August 18th 2:00 pm PDTSunday, August 18th 11:00 pm CEST• Trip for two to a 2020 Crankworx World Tour Stop of the winner’s choice. Including airfare (if required), 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for winner and his/her guest to Whistler, Rotorua or Innsbruck from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address• 5 nights’ accommodation in the World Tour Stop of choice for the winner and his/her guest• Transfers from regional airport to hotel for winner and his/her guest• 2 Crankworx VIP Passes• Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate• A MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, and Backcountry Research strap.Good luck!