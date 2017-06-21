Crankworx Fantasy: Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style

Jun 21, 2017 at 5:13
Jun 21, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Crankworx
All eyes will be on Slopestyle specialist, Jakub Vencl, who placed second in Whistler and first in both Rotorua and Les Gets, in the dual speed and style; Vencl (right) is seen here with American Mitch Ropelato (left) in Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton

The first game of Crankworx Fantasy, the Innsbruck edition, sees the masters of tricks meet the racers with flare in the third dirt duel of the year.

Pick your top riders, at Fantasy.Crankworx.com, and you could win a $1,000 of riding gear from Mons Royale in new Merino Air-Con. This gear is lighter, drier and up to 60 percent stronger than regular merino. Here's the prize:

Mons Royale
Mons Royale
Sport the latest from Mons by winning the first round of Crankworx Fantasy in Les Gets, the Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck. Photos: Contributed

Get your picks in now. The contest closes at race time tomorrow.

Crankworx dual speed and style les gets
Focus in motion, American Barry Nobles out speeds Kiwi rider Connor MacFarlane in New Zealand; like many racers, Nobles has been picking up the tricks to become a contender in the sport. Photo: Clint Trahan

