Crankworx Fantasy: Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style

All eyes will be on Slopestyle specialist, Jakub Vencl, who placed second in Whistler and first in both Rotorua and Les Gets, in the dual speed and style; Vencl (right) is seen here with American Mitch Ropelato (left) in Les Gets. Photo: Fraser Britton
The first game of Crankworx Fantasy
, the Innsbruck edition, sees the masters of tricks meet the racers with flare in the third dirt duel of the year.
Pick your top riders, at Fantasy.Crankworx.com
, and you could win a $1,000 of riding gear from Mons Royale in new Merino Air-Con. This gear is lighter, drier and up to 60 percent stronger than regular merino. Here's the prize:
Sport the latest from Mons by winning the first round of Crankworx Fantasy in Les Gets, the Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck. Photos: Contributed
Get your picks in now. The contest closes at race time tomorrow.
Focus in motion, American Barry Nobles out speeds Kiwi rider Connor MacFarlane in New Zealand; like many racers, Nobles has been picking up the tricks to become a contender in the sport. Photo: Clint Trahan
