Win a custom Loic Bruni kit - Crankworx Fantasy

Inspired by the DH Flexair Moth kit, this one-of-a-kind prize from Fox will be awarded to the lucky winner who puts together the winningest Crankworx Fantasy team for this weekend's Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS.
Then, follow along with all the action as we bring the gnarly, raw racing at Crankworx Innsbruck, from Austria to you, live on crankworx.com. Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST
Watch Crankworx events live on crankworx.com.
The Crankworx World Tour lands in Innsbruck, Austria, June 21–25, for its third stop in 2017.
and right here on Pinkbike.com.
Plus, be sure to tune in for the continuation of the quest for the broadcast live on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV.Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
