Win a custom Loic Bruni kit - Crankworx Fantasy

Jun 23, 2017 at 6:05
Jun 23, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Crankworx Innsbruck
Jill Kintner and Loic Bruni pose for the camera after winning the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by iXS at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand on March 13 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx

Win a custom Loic Bruni kit, made especially for Crankworx!

Play the Crankworx Fantasy Daily League for the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS, and this amazing Fox kit could be yours! Get your team together in the next 24 hours for your chance to win. Prize details below.

Win A Custom Loic Bruni Kit - Crankworx Fantasy Prize
Inspired by the DH Flexair Moth kit, this one-of-a-kind prize from Fox will be awarded to the lucky winner who puts together the winningest Crankworx Fantasy team for this weekend's Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS.

Then, follow along with all the action as we bring the gnarly, raw racing at Crankworx Innsbruck, from Austria to you, live on crankworx.com.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS

Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Watch Crankworx events live on crankworx.com.

The Crankworx World Tour lands in Innsbruck, Austria, June 21–25, for its third stop in 2017. Events will be broadcast live on Crankworx.com and right here on Pinkbike.com.

Plus, be sure to tune in for the continuation of the quest for the broadcast live on all your devices exclusively on Red Bull TV.

Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
5 Comments

  • + 2
 would wear it only when riding a 29er Big Grin
  • + 1
 It would fun for faking people out lol
  • + 2
 nice pajamas!
  • + 1
 Hope it comes with a matching Demo
  • + 1
 Lame!

Post a Comment



