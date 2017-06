Win a custom Loic Bruni kit - Crankworx Fantasy

Win a custom Loic Bruni kit, made especially for Crankworx!Play the Crankworx Fantasy Daily League for the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS , and this amazing Fox kit could be yours! Get your team together in the next 24 hours for your chance to win. Prize details below.

Inspired by the DH Flexair Moth kit, this one-of-a-kind prize from Fox will be awarded to the lucky winner who puts together the winningest Crankworx Fantasy team for this weekend's Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS



Then, follow along with all the action as we bring the gnarly, raw racing at Crankworx Innsbruck, from Austria to you, live on crankworx.com.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

The Crankworx World Tour lands in Innsbruck, Austria, June 21–25, for its third stop in 2017. Events will be broadcast live on Crankworx.com and Pinkbike.com, and on Red Bull TV.

Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST