Crankworx Fantasy: Win Some Pike DJ Forks with Les Gets Pump Track Challenge Presented by RockShox

Jun 16, 2017 at 5:27
Jun 16, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Get your Crankworx Fantasy picks in now for the Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox round in Crankworx Fantasy and take a shot at winning a Pike DJ forks.

Jumps are getting bigger, tricks are evolving further, and the slopestyle and dirt jumping crowd needs a fork that facilitates this progression. Enter Pike DJ: little brother to the award winning Pike, with the stout 35mm chassis, it is light enough to boost higher and stiff enough to shred berms harder, available in 100 and 140mm travel versions. The custom tuned Charger Damper stands up on jump faces and the specific Solo Air system provides heaps of bottom-out progression to help butter the landings. Everything you love in Pike, but cleared for the biggest takeoffs.

Crankworx Fantasy prize les gets 2017

Sign up to play Crankworx Fantasy at Fantasy.Crankworx.com, and pick the six top riders you believe will top the pump track scoreboard. And don't forget to pick your favourite slopestyle riders while you are there for a chance to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler this August. Then watch the live broadcast today right here on Pinkbike.com, and Crankworx.com, to see how your picks fare.

Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox

Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Caroline Buchanan on the charge at the Rotorua Pumptrack Challenge

Broadcasts to come:

Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by IXS

Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle

Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style Innsbruck

Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZST

Jill Kintner during the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx

Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox

Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZST

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS

Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZST

Josh Carlson SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo Sean StDenis

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda

Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST
Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST

Szymon Godziek Crankworx Les Gets Best Trick. Photo by Sean St. Denis

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @SramMedia
2 Comments

  • + 1
 That fantasy league is weird.. I have 300pts from dual speed and style. Overall shows me that I'm 11th, but when I check full leaderboard I should be tied for 4th place, but it shows me no points. What the hell? Frown
Should I have my rooster full of riders or I can select just few - like 5 riders from 6 slots? I can't get it from rules...
  • + 1
 You need to have a full roster for you to show up on the leaderboard

Post a Comment



