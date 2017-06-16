Crankworx Fantasy: Win Some Pike DJ Forks with Les Gets Pump Track Challenge Presented by RockShox

Get your Crankworx Fantasy
picks in now for the Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox
round in Crankworx Fantasy
and take a shot at winning a Pike DJ forks.
Jumps are getting bigger, tricks are evolving further, and the slopestyle and dirt jumping crowd needs a fork that facilitates this progression. Enter Pike DJ: little brother to the award winning Pike, with the stout 35mm chassis, it is light enough to boost higher and stiff enough to shred berms harder, available in 100 and 140mm travel versions. The custom tuned Charger Damper stands up on jump faces and the specific Solo Air system provides heaps of bottom-out progression to help butter the landings. Everything you love in Pike, but cleared for the biggest takeoffs.
Sign up to play Crankworx Fantasy at Fantasy.Crankworx.com
, and pick the six top riders you believe will top the pump track scoreboard. And don't forget to pick your favourite slopestyle riders while you are there for a chance to win a trip to Crankworx Whistler
this August. Then watch the live broadcast today right here on Pinkbike.com, and Crankworx.com, to see how your picks fare.Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox
Friday, June 16, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 16, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 17, 6–8 a.m. NZSTBroadcasts to come:Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 17, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 17, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 18, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Les Gets Slopestyle
Sunday, June 18, 3:30–6 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 18, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Monday, June 19, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTMons Royale Dual Speed and Style Innsbruck
Thursday, June 22, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m. PST
Friday, June 23, 3:30–5:30 a.m. NZSTRaiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by Rockshox
Friday, June 23, 8–10 p.m. CEST
Friday, June 23, 11–1 p.m. PST
Saturday, June 24, 6–8 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by IXS
Saturday, June 24, 3:30–5:30 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 24, 6:30–8:30 a.m. PST
Sunday, June 25, 1:30–3:30 a.m. NZSTCrankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda
Sunday, June 25, 3:30–6:00 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 25, 6:30–9:0 a.m. PST
Monday, June 26, 1:30–4:00 a.m. NZST
Should I have my rooster full of riders or I can select just few - like 5 riders from 6 slots? I can't get it from rules...
